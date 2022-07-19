7 candidates emerge for LASD vacancy

The Northampton School Board held its monthly meeting on Monday, July 18 where the board discussed school district goals, temporary emergency provisions, and PIAA bylaws. Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik began with a presentation on the 2022-2023 district goals. The first goal is to implement classroom instructional strategies that promote collaborative learning to improve student growth in all academic areas. The second goal is to continue the development and plan for implementation of the District Comprehensive Plan and revised District Mission, Vision, and Profile of a Graduate focusing on elevating educational opportunities for all students. The third goal is to implement Year 1 of the District Special Education Plan to include professional development focusing on literacy and IEP development and a continued focus on improving our instructional services in the least restrictive environment. The fourth goal is to collaborate with outside agencies to develop partnerships to address mental health, counseling, and supports for students, staff, and families. The fifth goal is to review and enhance safety plans in collaboration with staff, students, community members, and first responders. The sixth goal is to finalize and communicate plans to address capital projects and student enrollment. The seventh goal is to develop a plan that addresses the hiring of quality staff members and the retention of staff members, and provides the necessary trainings and mentorship needed that offer support and enhance all areas of the district. Last, the eighth goal is to develop and implement plans to improve the IT and data security and disaster recovery plans.

