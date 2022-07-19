BLM Kicks Off Important Big Game Amendment Process in Colorado

Chair Robinson, Vice Chair Tabor, Commissioners Waller, Byorth, Walsh, Cebull & Lane. Chair Robinson; Vice Chair Tabor, Commissioners Waller, Byorth, Walsh, Cebull and Lane:. The Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers implores the Fish and Wildlife Commission to deny approving the release of pheasants on state-owned lands for calendar years 2022-2026 as proposed by FWP. We maintain and have argued throughout that the impetus, rationale, process, and execution of releasing pen-raised pheasants in Montana are ill-conceived and poorly executed. All this has been forced on Montanans at the hands of an institution seemingly out of touch with the people it is statutorily mandated to serve. The way FWP has gone about the entire program from the very beginning is a textbook example of what government ought not to do and why the state finds itself increasingly at odds with our right to hunt and fish in the great state of Montana.

