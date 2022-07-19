ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

BLM Kicks Off Important Big Game Amendment Process in Colorado

By Brien Webster
backcountryhunters.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bureau of Land Management (BLM) recently announced their intent to amend Resource Management Plans (RMPs) in Colorado to better maintain, conserve, and protect big game corridors and other big game habitat areas on BLM-managed lands, approximately 8.3 million acres. This announcement kicks off a 45-day public comment period ending on...

www.backcountryhunters.org

Comments / 0

