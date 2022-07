LYNN (Video / Photos) The state champion Lynn Babe Ruth baseball team is headed for play Friday afternoon in the New England Regionals in Keene, New Hampshire. Lynn will face Vermont at 1 p.m. on the campus of Keene State College. MSONEWSPORTS visited the team’s Wednesday morning practice at Breed Middle School. The team is schedule to leave Thursday morning. The video below features manager Leon Elwell and coach Rich Avery. A Photo gallery from the practice is posted below as well as information on how to support the team’s trip to the New England Regionals. Roster and Coaches are listed Below. MSO Sports will have updates on the team’s games so be sure to check back to the website.

