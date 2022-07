TALLAHASSEE, Fla.-Thursday, BYU football junior receiver Puka Nacua was named to the Biletnikoff Watch List. This award annually honors the top FCS “pass catcher.” This can be a receiver, tight end or a tailback. It is named in honor of the former Florida State consensus All-American (1964) who starred for the Seminoles from 1962-1964.

