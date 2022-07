Crews began demolishing a property at 10 Pine St. Wednesday to create parking for a proposed police station and community center. Nearby properties at 25 – 33 E. Mauch Chunk St. will also be leveled for the lot. The Tamaqua Area Community Partnership owns all properties, along with the former Moose building at 133 E. Broad St., where the new police station will be located. The Tamaqua Area Community Partnership Inc. was awarded $2 million grant for the project through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. JILL WHALEN/TIMES NEWS.

TAMAQUA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO