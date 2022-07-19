ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgeville, WI

M. Joan Balk

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM. Joan Balk of Dodgeville, WI entered Heaven on her 90th Birthday on July 17, 2022. She was born of Vincent and Viola Polodna on July 17, 1932, in Prairie du Chien, WI. Joan married Joe Balk on August 9, 1949, prior to moving to Dodgeville in the early ’50s. Together,...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Betty Bader

Betty L. (nee Gilchrist) Bader, 93 of rural Mauston passed away, Friday, July 22, 2022 at Mile Bluff Medical Center. Betty was born on May 20, 1929 the daughter of Leonard and Frances (Smith) Gilchrist. Betty was united in marriage to John Bader Sr. in October of 1948 and they...
MAUSTON, WI
Channel 3000

Kathy P. Magby

Kathy P. Magby, 75, of New Glarus, Wisconsin, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, July 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Private family memorial services will be at the Melby Funeral Home, with burial of cremains at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
NEW GLARUS, WI
Channel 3000

Karen Griggel

Karen Griggel, age 84 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Madison, Wisconsin with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Mary Catherine Sheehan

Sun Prairie — Mary Catherine Sheehan, age 98, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Mary was born on a dairy farm in Sun Prairie to Esther (Veith) and Julius Krebs, the third of six children. Her only sister Margaret passed away at age 12 of a ruptured appendix, forever impacting their family and first inspiring Mary’s interest in nursing. Life on the farm with four brothers was busy and exciting. She most enjoyed Sundays when it was typical for the extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins to gather. Mary was a life-long member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, St. Anne’s Society, and the Catholic Order of Foresters. She attended grade school and two-year high school at Sacred Hearts School.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prairie Du Chien, WI
Obituaries
City
Dodgeville, WI
City
Platteville, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Prairie Du Chien, WI
Channel 3000

John R. Black

MADISON – John Richard Black, age 73, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022. John was born Feb. 5, 1949, the son of Richard and Kathryn Black. He grew up in Middleton, graduating from Middleton High School in 1967. John pursued his higher education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He worked in the mental health field in Madison for many years. John was passionate about his sport cars, running and literature. He enjoyed riding his bike around Madison.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Gerald J. Feisst

Middleton- Gerald J. (Jerry) Feisst, age 93, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Heritage Senior Living in Middleton. He was born on November 13, 1928, in Juneau, WI the son of Theodore and Bernadette (Manning) Feisst. He attended Madison East High School. He was proud of his service in the United States Navy on board the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt aircraft carrier. He worked as a welder at the Wisconsin Foundry & Machine Co. for many years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed sports, supporting the Badgers, Brewers & Packers. He loved to attend his grandsons’ sporting events & activities. Jerry also liked to attend his great grandchildren’s school & sports events before his dementia diagnosis.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel 3000

Carol R. Clausius

Services for Carol R. Clausius, 93, of Richland Center, will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 11 am. Carol passed away Saturday, July 16, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Burial will be in the family plot at the Richland Center Cemetery.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

Ruth L. Parfrey

Ruth L. Parfrey, age 96, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Ingleside Nursing Home in Mt. Horeb. She was born on November 21, 1925, in Aurora, South Dakota, the daughter of Elmer L. and Bertha (Schaffer) Justice. Ruth attended the one-room schoolhouse in Aurora. She was united in marriage to Byron L. Parfrey on May 19, 1960, in Brookings, South Dakota. Since marriage, they happily lived on Madison’s Northside.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Girl Scouts#Cub Scouts#The Girl Scout Farm#Balk S Small Engine#Car Quest Auto Parts#Team National
Channel 3000

Lynn Michelle (Pippin) Tobin

Windsor/Burlington – Lynn Michelle (Pippin) Tobin, age 66, born on May 11, 1956, in Burlington, WI to Beauford Eugene and Patricia Mary (Button) Pippin, passed away peacefully with her children at her side on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Lynn was married to Tony Lee Woodworth on June 1, 1979....
BURLINGTON, WI
Channel 3000

Thomas D. “Tom” Johns

Thomas D. “Tom” Johns, age 83 of Darlington, WI passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born January 14, 1939, in Cook County, IL the son of Albert and Violet (Jacobsen) Johns. Tom grew up in the Gratiot, WI area where he graduated from Gratiot High School. In 1962, Tom enlisted in the United States Army where he served until being honorably discharged in 1964. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marilyn Olson on June 18, 1966, at Grace Lutheran Church in Darlington. Tom worked for Al’s Trucking/ Ruef’s Sanitary as a crane operator for many years. He also drove a school bus for the Darlington School District for many years and was the Public Works Director for the City of Darlington until retiring in 2006.
DARLINGTON, WI
Channel 3000

Off-the-beaten-path patios worth the drive

There’s no shortage of outdoor space when it comes to the Madison area. In fact, we’ve already done the heavy-lifting and compiled a list for you. However, there are a few off-the-beaten-path patios that are worth the extra mile. Here are six that we think you should check out.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Farwell Gallery

Representing over 50 artists from Wisconsin and all over the US, Farwell Gallery offers a diverse assortment of artwork. From glass and ceramics to fiber arts and paintings, the gallery was envisioned as a space to foster the love of art. “We offer affordable art for anyone to be able...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Marketing
Channel 3000

Best of Madison

The Best of Madison 2022 winners list is live! To celebrate this year’s winners, we’re also throwing a party on Aug. 29, 6-9 p.m. Learn more here.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Metcalfe’s Market

Thanks for voting our family owned & operated neighborhood market one of Madison’s Best! The current fourth-generation owners, Tim & Kevin Metcalfe, (pictured here with Tim’s daughter, Amanda) are the great-grandsons of founders Henry and Teresa Hess, who started it all in 1917. Our team works each day...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Ishnala Supper Club

Come Discover the Ishnala Experience for Yourself this Summer!. Ishnala Supper Club, voted Best Supper Club and Best Destination Restaurant, is located just minutes from Wisconsin Dells and is perched among the tall Norway Pines overlooking the majestic Mirror Lake in the middle of Mirror Lake State Park. At Ishnala Supper Club, fine dining combines with nature to create a memorable dining experience.
LAKE DELTON, WI
Channel 3000

Best of Madison Editors’ Picks 2022

For the second year in a row, Madison Magazine’s editors selected a few winners of their own. Editor Andrea Behling and associate editors Maggie Ginsberg and Maija Inveiss hand-selected 16 awardees in categories that were not up for voting in the Readers’ Poll. Each editor chose a favorite dish from the year, along with awards in categories such as best new piece of public art, best tropical drinks and best vintage toy store.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

The Del-Bar

A local favorite and a modern supper club, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright protege James Dresser, The Del-Bar started out in 1943 as a small cabin restaurant with just six tables. As The Del-Bar enters its 80th year in business in 2023, the restaurant has become one of the most excellent examples of the state’s supper clubs.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Don’s Home Furniture

Shop Amish Made Furniture for Quality You Can’t Find in Big Box Stores. While it may be tempting to shop at large chain furniture stores, no one can top the quality of handmade, Amish furniture. Don’s Home Furniture is the largest Amish-made furniture showroom in the country with over 20,000 square feet of showroom from more than 140 Amish vendors. Don’s Home Furniture works directly with Amish builders and have built relationships with them since opening in Madison, Wisconsin back in 1986.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Silver Lining Taekwon-Do

All are Family at Silver Lining Taekwon-Do in Middleton. There are no outsiders at Silver Lining Taekwon-Do, according to owner and Sabumin Mathiam Mbow. Once you’re enrolled at the Middleton Dojang, you’re more than just a student, Mathiam says. “Everyone here is family,” Mathiam says. “It doesn’t matter...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Java Cat to temporarily relocate to Lien Road beginning this fall

Madison’s feline-themed coffee shop Java Cat will temporarily relocate to Lien Road in late fall. The coffee shop will be open at 4221 Lien Road, the former storefront of Legacy House Imports, while the Monona Drive location is rebuilt, the founder and owner Renee Raspiller says. “It’s time to...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy