Idaho ended its most recent fiscal year with a $1.4 billion budget surplus, with Gov. Brad Little promising to use the cash for a third round of tax cuts next year. “As Idahoans grapple with ever-increasing prices for gas, food, energy, and everything in between under Biden’s watch, in Idaho we are leading the way and showing the rest of the country how to create prosperity for our people,” Little said in a statement.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO