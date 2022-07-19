ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Greenwood PD detail the guns found at the scene

Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenwood police detail the guns...

fox59.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local News Digital

Greenwood man shot, killed following altercation

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One man was shot and killed following an altercation in Greenwood on Tuesday. The Greenwood Police Department (GPD) received a report of a person shot outside of 1163 Westminster Court, in the Westminster Apartment complex, just after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male laying in the street with a single gunshot wound. The male was identified as 48-year-old Greenwood resident Jason Grider. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Https#Police#Violent Crime
WISH-TV

Police arrest Indianapolis man after chase in stolen vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police chased an Indianapolis man early Friday morning for driving a stolen vehicle. He’s been identified as Tyler Mclin, 24, of Indianapolis. Westfield police received a report that a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31. They say the vehicle was reported stolen from Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested for murder after road rage shooting in company vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators believe an Indianapolis man who was wearing a jail’s GPS-monitoring device and was driving a company vehicle fatally shot a man during a road rage incident. Dion Kimbrough, 22, faces preliminary charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

First responders share their perspective on Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD — Those who responded to the call for help at the Greenwood Park Mall during the active shooter incident are sharing their perspective. "You hope that you respond the right way, your training kicks in, and that you will have the courage to do what it takes. But you don't really know until it happens," said Officer Chris Reed.
GREENWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
readthereporter.com

Meddling mischievous miscreants march along after Monon mayhem

The six individuals pictured above are wanted for Criminal Mischief after causing damage to a street sign in the area of 145 Elm St., Carmel, at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. If you have any information on these people, please call Officer A. Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-2477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-00044250.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Missing Greenfield teen found, returned home

UPDATE: Police said the missing girl has been safely located and returned home. —————————————— GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are searching for an endangered 16-year-old runaway from Greenfield who was last seen early Thursday morning. According to police, Jenna Kindle is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Argument over honked horn leads to shooting between co-workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents acquired by News 8 detail an argument between co-workers that escalated into a shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Ahrmond Kizer in the case. Officers were called to a Speedway gas station at Southeastern and Arlington avenues at 10 a.m. Tuesday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Former Carmel bus driver charged with child molestation

A former bus driver for Carmel Clay Schools has been charged with molesting a child younger than 14 years old. According to an email sent July 22 by CCS to parents, the district immediately placed David Abshire, 65, on administrative leave when it learned about the investigation on April 22. No CCS students are involved in the case.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood mall shooting sparks interest in gun purchases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis gun store says sales have been steady since Sunday’s shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall, as some people consider arming themselves. Conner Iuni was among dozens of people in line Wednesday to purchase guns or accessories at Indy Arms Company on East 55th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy