An off-duty New York City correction officer who allegedly shot a teen in the face was formally charged Friday with murder and manslaughter, authorities said. Dion Middleton, 45, was charged in the Bronx County Criminal Court with second-degree murder, as well as first- and second-degree manslaughter, according to a spokesperson for the New York State Attorney General's office.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO