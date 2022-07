A transformer on the Arizona side of Hoover Dam caught fire early Tuesday and it was quickly extinguished, according to an official with the Bureau of Reclamation. Jacklynn Gould, regional director of the bureau’s Lower Colorado Region, said the A5 transformer caught fire at about 10 a.m. and “was extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade at approximately 10:30 a.m.”

