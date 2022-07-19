ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls Police running task force training at East Middle School

The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

The following is a press release from the Great Falls Police Department:

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department will be conducting Rescue Task Force training again at East Middle School today, July 19th, in the afternoon and evening hours. This training is to better prepare first responders in the event of a mass casualty or active shooter incident. The training today focuses on the integrated response that would be required between law enforcement personnel from various agencies in the area, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

These types of real world incidents always evolve very quickly and are extremely chaotic. Planning for and exercising our coordinated response efforts is vital to ensuring all local first responders are prepared to deal with these types of incidents should the unfortunate need arise.

Roadways around East Middle School will not be affected. However, pedestrians should avoid the immediate area around the school as there will be some activity outside of the buildings on the property.

