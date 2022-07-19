ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is The Most Famous Band From California

By Logan DeLoye
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vHBp_0glCJS0300
Photo : Getty Images

The most famous band from California is a group of performers who will forever be known by the world. They originated in Laurel Canyon, and their legendary lyrics quickly rippled across the globe. This band rose to fame in the 1960's and delivered iconic hits well through the 1970's. Insider mentioned that their career peaked in the bay area at the same time as Jefferson Starship, Janis Joplin, Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell, The Byrds, The Eagles, and more!

According to Insider, the most popular band from California is The Grateful Dead. Though many modern bands are also from California, the Grateful Dead continue to remain the most popular.

Here is what Insider had to say about the Grateful Dead's Success:

"In addition to some of the best songwriting in rock history, the band's free-flowing jams, Jerry Garcia's epic guitar solos, and the cosmic drum duets from Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart earned the Dead one of the most devout fanbases of all time: the Deadheads. Unlike other bands on this list, The Dead didn't win stacks of awards or sell a record-breaking number of albums. For Jerry and the band it was all about the live experience; there was just this spiritual energy of seeing the Dead live that hasn't been accomplished by another band since."

For more information visit HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsradio 600 KOGO

WATCH: Viral Video Shows California Barber Cut Hair In Middle Of Bridge

A barber in California got creative with the location of his shop on Thursday night. According to ABC7, the barber was standing directly in lanes of oncoming traffic on the Sixth Street Bridge In Los Angeles while he cut someones hair. Not only would it be difficult to focus due to the cars constantly driving around, but the event took place in the dark. As the barber was performing his craft in the unique location, another person was standing in front of him capturing it all on video.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Newsradio 600 KOGO

This Is California's Most Beautiful River

There are many beautiful rivers that flow through the Golden State. Some flow through cities and villages, while others flow through the forests and mountains surrounding national parks. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through Yosemite National Park all the way down through the San Joaquin Valley.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Here's How Much California Rent Is Expected To Rise In August

As inflation continues to impact Americans, it is only a matter of time until tenants see an increase in rent prices across the state. So, just how much can we expect prices to rise within the next few months? According to Planetizen, some landlords do not have to abide by local rent stabilization ordinances. This means that landlords will be able to raise rent by 10% in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Kreutzmann
Person
Mickey Hart
Person
Jerry Garcia
Person
Janis Joplin
Person
Frank Zappa
Person
Joni Mitchell
Newsradio 600 KOGO

California's Oldest Living Resident Dies

Mila Mangold was 114 years old when she passed away on July 2, 2022. She held the title of being the oldest living person in the entire state, the second oldest citizen of the United States, and the seventh oldest person in the world. This long-time resident of Berkeley had lived to see many things change. According to The Mercury News, Mangold had seen horse and buggy’s replaced by cars and witnessed many other historical events that the rest of us only read about.
Newsradio 600 KOGO

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In California

Alcatraz Island isbeing credited as the most historic landmark in California. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the maximum security prison turned museum as the top choice for California. "What did Al Capone, 'Machine Gun' Kelly, and Alvin Karpis (aka “Public...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsradio 600 KOGO

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In California

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy