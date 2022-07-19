Liverpool Must Snap up Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe Before Others Do - Former Liverpool Defender Has His Say

Despite signing a new lucrative £20million net salary with a £110million signing bonus with Paris Saint-Germain former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson believes Liverpool should sign Jude Bellingham AND Kylian Mbappe before someone else does.

Mbappe whose new contract which sees him commit the next three years of his career in Paris caused enormous controversy over the terms which lead Real Madrid to take legal action against the Parisian club.

Speaking exclusively with Genting Casino former Liverpool defender Johnson believes that the club must act now before other clubs beat them to the signings of the two youngsters.

When asked about the links to Bellingham and Mbappe and if Liverpool should be targeting them Johnson said "It depends. I don’t know how long they have left on their deals but if they carried on learning their trade somewhere else and then you get them at a cheaper rate in 12 months time then that would be sensible."

Johnson who spent 6 years on Merseyside before moving to Stoke City then went onto add "Either way, they’re going to cost a fortune so you might as well pay it now. Liverpool should therefore try to sign them before others do."

Although links to Jude Bellingham indicate Liverpool will target the English international, any move for Kylian Mbappe would now be extremely unlikely. With Liverpool's strict wage structure, any move for the Frenchman looks off limits.

