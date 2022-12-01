50+ Festive and Free Holiday Events in Orlando for 2022

Orlando Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of Orlando! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads, listings, content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.

You don't have to break your budget to have festive fun. It’s time again for our annual list of the best free holiday events in Orlando! We just love the holiday season in Orlando.

This list of free holiday events in Orlando is sure to get you on the nice list with your honey.

Free Holiday Lights and Displays

Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Decorations

November 11, 2022 through January 1, 2023

Multiple Walt Disney World Resorts

Each Walt Disney World Resort is decorated for the holidays.

Check out our Top 5 of the Disney hotels with the best holiday decorations.

Note: Parking at the Walt Disney World Resort hotels is for the exclusive use of guests with confirmed rooms, dining and recreation reservations. However, bus transportation is available from each of the four parks and Disney Springs. Guests may also park at the Ticket and Transportation Center and visit Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney's Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Contemporary Resort via the Walt Disney World Resort Monorail.

November 11, 2022 through January 1, 2023

Disney Springs

This year the Christmas Tree Trail is now a Stroll, with each tree at its own individual location to make social distancing possible. Maps for the Stroll can be obtained at House of Blues, 12 Days of Christmas Store, The Marketplace Co-Op, and The Welcome Center. Each tree is inspired by a Disney character or theme.

November 18, 2022 – January 5, 2023, nightly

Rose Villa Southern Table & Bar

This holiday season, Rose Villa Southern Table and Bar will transform into a Gingerbread Fantasy decorative light display. Everyone is encouraged to enjoy Gingerbread Fantasy for an outdoor photo opportunity, entry inside the restaurant is for diners only with reservations.

November 24, 2022 - January 1, 2023

Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs

Enjoy over 200,000 lights on more than 100 holiday displays powered by Duke Energy. Displays can be viewed nightly until January 1, 2023. The lights are turned on each night at dusk. Be sure to check the City of Altamonte's calendar as some nights have appearances of Santa Claus, snow fairies, and more.

Image credit: City of Altamonte

November 26, 2022 – December 31, 2022

Nightly snowfall hourly from 6- 9pm

Celebration Town Center

Celebration Town Center offers “Now Snowing-Celebration’s Winter Wonderland”, a family-friendly holiday experience with some of the best “snow” you can find in Central Florida. Festive music, decorations, and adorable shops make this a great holiday tradition.

December 1, 2022, 6pm

ICON Park on International Drive

Kick of the Holiday Season with the I-Drive District at ICON Park! Check out how I-Drive Dazzles with a glittering lighting ceremony of the 50-ft Holiday Tree. Special performances by the I-Ride Trolley Chords, Dr. Phillips High School Dance In Motion Company & Orlando Ballet. Make a reservation at The Santa Workshop Experience to meet and take holiday photos with Santa and the Jolly old elf!

Children participating in The Santa Workshop Experience will receive a FREE ticket to ride the Wheel at ICON Park. The Holiday Tree will be present for viewing at ICON Park through New Year’s Day.

December 2, 2022, 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Winter Garden City Hall

The lighting will take place at 6:15 pm at City Hall followed by various activities for all to enjoy.

Light Up Ceremony on December 3, 2022, 7pm

Nightly light show December 3 – 23, 2022 6-9pm (except Sundays)

Citrus Tower, Clermont

December 2, 2022, 5-9pm

Ring in the holiday season with Mayor Buddy Dyer at the City of Orlando’s Tree Lighting Celebration. The event will include holiday performances at the Walt Disney Amphitheater, food trucks and a holiday market, and an opportunity to meet Santa until 9pm at the Eola House.

Image credit: City of Orlando

December 2 & 3 2022, 5:30-9pm

Downtown Clermont

Schools, organizations, businesses, and families will be showing their creativity by individually decorating over 40 trees. Drop letters to Santa in Santa’s Mailbox which will be delivered to the North Pole and enjoy holiday photo ops.

December 2, 2022

Downtown DeLand

Santa will ride in on a fire engine to light the beautiful DeLand City Hall (120 S Florida Ave., DeLand) Christmas tree at 5:30. He will continue on to Pioneer Park (corner of E. Rich Ave. & N. Woodland Blvd.) at 6pm to light the Downtown wreath.

December 3, 2022

Lights and decorations November 19, 2022 through December 26, 2022

Lake Concord Park, Casselberry

Stroll through Lake Concord Park to enjoy charming vignettes of holiday displays and brilliant lights. This small community park is perfect for a simple evening of enjoying light displays and a lakeside park.

December 3, 2022, parade at 3pm Fireworks at 9pm

Avalon Park Town Center

Gather together to enjoy loads of holiday fun in Avalon Park. Activities include a bounce park, food truck, special performance, a parade, and fireworks.

December 10, 2022, 4-8pm

Ocoee

Countdown to Tree Lighting, photos with Santa, Santa’s Village, Kid Zone with rides and games, and more. Food trucks will be onsite.

Looking for more free holiday events? Check out our guide to Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights

December 3, 2022, 4-8pm

Winter Springs Town Center

Enjoy an annual Christmas parade starting at Keeth Elementary. Then enjoy entertainment by local youth groups and Winter Springs Dancers with Class, and the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Shuttle buses will begin running at 3 p.m. at Winter Springs Elementary. The last shuttle will depart from the Winter Springs Town Center at 8:30pm.

December 3, 2022, 5-9pm – fireworks at 6:30pm

Cranes Roost Park

Watch as the park comes alive with spectacular holiday displays featuring 200,000 lights and a 60-foot tree decorated with thousands of ornaments and over a mile of garland. Plus, fireworks, ice skating, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

December 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 2022, 6-9pm

Winter Garden City Hall

Enjoy a very merry light show at Winter Garden’s City Hall. Plus, there will be a Winter Wonderland area for children at City Hall on the nights of the light show. The entire downtown Winter Garden area will be festive and decorated.

December 4, 2022

Lake Mary Museum

This building was built in 1926 and is on the National Registry of Historical Places. The Christmas open house is a great way to explore this historic building as it is decorated for the holidays.

FREE HOLIDAY PARADES

December 3, 2022, 6pm

Downtown Viera

This wonderful annual community event begins with a fireworks display at 6 p.m. The parade begins immediately following the fireworks.

December 3, 2022, 10am

S. Dillard Street to East Plant Street, Winter Garden

December 3, 2022, 6:00 p.m.

DeLand High School

Enjoy a time-honored tradition at the annual DeLand Christmas parade presented by the Rotary Clubs of DeLand.

December 3, 2022, starts at 9am

Central Park Park Avenue, Winter Park

The Winter Park Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the 70th annual Winter Park Ye Olde Hometown Christmas Parade. The event has been held each December for more than 60 years, making it the oldest continuous holiday parade in Central Florida.

December 3, 2022, beginning at 10am

Historic Downtown Clermont

Parade runs through historic downtown Clermont, starting at Waterfront Park.

December 3, 2022, Starts at 10am

Downtown Mount Dora

Enjoy this annual parade through the streets of downtown Mount Dora. Pets are not allowed.

December 3, 2022, 3-5pm

Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Longwood

The City of Longwood will host the 7th annual Christmas Parade through Longwood by way of Ronald Reagan Blvd., north of SR 434. The parade will kick off at 3:00 pm on Saturday, December 4th, and will feature stunning cars, seasonal characters, bands, and much more.

December 3, 2022, Starts at 7pm

Lake Dora, Mount Dora

Come enjoy the lighted Christmas Boat Parade on Lake Dora beginning at the Lighthouse across from Gilbert Park on Tremain Street and Liberty Street.

December 10, 2022, 6-7:30pm

A favorite annual tradition in historic downtown Sanford returns! This parade is special since it is held at night and most parade floats are illuminated. Grab an early dinner at one of the many wonderful restaurants or head to one of the breweries for a cup of Christmas cheer after the parade.

Sanford Parade of Lights – Dani Meyering

December 10, 2022, 6pm to 8pm

Dinky Dock Park

Organized by the Winter Park Notary Club, head to Dinky Dock Park to see the impressive boat and dock holiday decorations created by residents and local business sponsors. Parking is extremely limited, we recommend using a ride share service.

Saturday, December 17, 2022, 6pm

Lake Monroe Sailing Association – Sanford

Details TBD – See Facebook event

FREE HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

November 21 – December 20, 2022

Downtown DeLand shops

Find toy soldiers hiding in shops around Downtown DeLand and enter to win prizes. Pick up a Passport at participating locations.

Select nights from Friday, November 25 to Saturday, December 24, 2022, 6pm

Promenade at Sunset Walk

Live Music & Tree Lighting Nightly, Snow Ball Fights with the Mischievous Elves, Holinights Craft & Street Markets, Car Show and More

Saturday, November 26, 11am – 9pm

The Wheel at ICON Park

ICON Park will support the efforts of The Salvation Army by waiving the ticket cost for all guests who wish to take the 20-minute ride with Captain Chapman of The Salvation Army. Guests can instead donate the cost of the admission ticket to the Red Kettle Campaign. Additionally, ICON Park will donate a dollar for every ticket it sells during the Red Kettle Kickoff event to The Salvation Army for riders who choose not to ride with Captain Chapman.

The Red Kettle kickoff event is free and open to the public. Attendees can enjoy live Christmas music from The Salvation Army Band, photo opportunities with local celebrities and mascots.

FREE Parking and FREE Rides on The Wheel when riding along with The Salvation Army

December 2, 2022, 7pm – 8pm

Downtown Sanford

Friday, December 2, 2022 5pm – 9pm

631 Sycamore Street, Celebration

Fun for all ages, including a holiday movie and a visit from the North Pole's number one resident. A portable slide – complete with snow! Grab an inner tube and prepare for the ‘coolest’ ride around.

December 2, 2022, 5-9pm

Central Park on Park Avenue, Winter Park

An annual tree-lighting, strolling carolers, and jazz on Park Avenue, the announcement of holiday art contest winners and Santa Claus.

December 2, 2022, 6-9pm

Downtown Mount Dora

Enjoy this family-friendly street party in downtown Mount Dora featuring music, food vendors, toy vendors, shopping (shops open until 9pm), Free pictures in Sunset Park with Santa! Entertainment includes Mount Dora High School jazz band, carolers, bungee jump, rock climbing, stilt walkers, jugglers, and more!

December 2 – December 25, 2022

Wekiva Island

Nightly snow flurries plus extra entertainment and activities are offered on select days and evenings, including outdoor movies and visits from Santa Claus. Be sure to check out Wekiva Island’s website for more details.

*Note: a $2 admission fee applies

Image credit: Wekiva Island

December 3, 5pm – 8:30pm

Lake Lily Park

Bring the family for snow sledding, carnival games, fireworks, vendors, a tree lighting ceremony, and a visit from Santa.

Music and entertainment will be provided by the Maitland Symphony Orchestra, Maitland Middle School, Lake Sybelia Elementary School, Dommerich Elementary School and Chance 2 Dance.

December 4, 2021, 7pm (2022 Info TBA)

Retro City Bikes, Orlando

Ride through Ivanhoe Village and College Park to take in the great light displays. Ride starts/finishes at Retro City Cycles and will be about 6 miles at a casual pace, all bikes welcome! Don't forget to decorate your bike!

December 3 & 4, 2022, 10am-4pm

Fort Christmas Historical Park

Experience early period 1800's-1900's Florida Christmas in the Country at Cracker Christmas. Stroll through the five-acre complex and experience seasonal decor, music and traditions in 10 original buildings. You can purchase holiday keepsakes from craft vendors and community clubs.

December 4, 2022, 2-6pm

SODO Shopping Center

This event is Family-Friendly and Pet-friendly so grab the kids and your furry friends and head on down to the SoDo Shopping Center for a night full of Holiday Fun!

Select nights December 7 – 24, 2022

Lake Nona Town Center

This year's winter wonderland features photos with Santa, holiday movies, a Christmas tree lot, live entertainment, special holiday events and more. Nightly snowfall too!

December 9, 2022, 6-9pm

Downtown Clermont

Take an evening stroll to sample a variety of holiday cookies along with some yummy cocoa while visiting participating businesses in Downtown Clermont. Make sure to visit shops in downtown Clermont throughout the season who will be competing for a trophy for the closest themed decorations for Light Up Clermont Holiday Gnome for the Holidays.

December 9, 2022, 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Reiter Park, Longwood

This holiday street party will feature an array of activities including the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony presenting the City’s holiday tree in Reiter Park, live music, dance performances, and a laser light show at the end of the night. Ice skating for $1 per person, pony rides for $7 per person, food, and shopping are also available.

December 10, 2022, 9am-3pm

Nehrling Gardens, Gotha

Nature themed vendors, live music, food, and Santa & Mrs. Claus on the porch.

December 10, 2022, 12pm – 5pm

Museum of Seminole County History

Food, fun, music, and a good time for the entire family! Free and open to the public. Donations for the museum are accepted

For more information, please visit: www.sanfordstlucia.com

The Skydiving Santas of Cocoa Beach

December 12, 2021, 10am-3pm (2022 Info TBA)

Cocoa Beach Pier

100+ Santa skydivers from the Air Sports Parachute Team will jump from the famous WWII aircraft “Tico Belle” C47. These talented divers will thrill you as they demonstrate accurate landings, high speed landings, wing suit jumpers and more. A large inflatable Santa chair will be placed on the beach and the Skydiving Santas will perform a skilled landing called a “paraski,” where they land directly onto the inflatable from the plane! Kids are then welcome to climb onto the chair to discuss their holiday wishes with Santa.

December 18, 2022, 5-7pm

Central Park in Winter Park

Featuring an amazing Art Acrobat Show, Menorah Parade, our Famous Chasidic Dancers, Strolling Magic, the freshest Sufganiyot Donuts in town, and of course the Grand Menorah Lighting!

December 18, 2022, 5:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Lake Nona Town Center

The first of the eight nights of Hanukkah as the menorah is blessed and lit in a special ceremony featuring traditional songs to celebrate the festival of lights. Additional entertainment includes a live DJ, stilt walker, children’s performers, face painters, and more. Enjoy traditional foods while the kids make dreidels and learn the story of the holiday.

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Saturday, November 12, 10am – 4pm

Downtown Clermont

Shop, enjoy music, food trucks, pictures with Santa and more.

Select Sundays – November 27, December 4, December 8, 2022

Celery City Craft, Sanford

Shop 10 unique vendors of handmade items and art in downtown Sanford, with great food and drink from Celery City available to purchase.

November 26, 2022, 5:00 p.m.

Sanford Avenue, Downtown Sanford

Vendors, shopping, craft beer, cocktails, food and live music make this a fun block party. Free to attend, food, drink, and gifts for sale.

November 27, 2022 and December 18, 2022, noon-5pm

Celery City Craft, Sanford

Meet local artists while shopping for unique, original gifts and artwork. Enjoy charming downtown Sanford and the wonderful food and drinks available at Celery City Craft located at 114 South Palmetto.

December 4, 2022, 11am-5pm

DeLand Indie Market at Artisan Alley

Stroll and browse over 70 Vendors with live music, food vendors, and more.

December 10, 17 2022 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Winter Garden Downtown Pavilion

Shop for holiday/gift-related hand-crafted ítems at special guest vendors.

Winter Garden Downtown Pavilion

Saturday Sounds Concert Series & Artisan Night Market (Free Concert)

December 10 and 17, 2022, 5pm – 7pm

Concert plus local artists, vendors, food, & drinks.

Saturday, December 17, 2022, 10am – 3pm

Christmas Carnival (Auburndale / Lakeland area)

Live Music, Bounce House, Face Painting, Guest Animals including a Watusi, Smores Bar, Vendor Market, and Petting Farm

December 18, 2022 11am – 5pm

Tuffy’s Bottleshop and Lounge, Sanford

The Sanford Mini Indie Series will have 20 specialized vendors and live music.

Sunday, December 18, 12pm – 6pm

The Nook on Robinson

Eat, shop, and be merry in The Milk District

FREE

December 2, 2022, 7pm

It’s A Wonderful Life, Preceded By Mickey’s A Christmas Carol

Central Park, Winter Park

Bring a blanket or some chairs to enjoy this outdoor holiday movie. This film is preceded by Frosty’s Winter Wonderland: An all-star cast lends its talents to this Christmas special shot in “animagic” (stop-motion animated puppetry).

December 09, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Lake Eola, Downtown Orlando

Join the Downtown Development Board as they present Elf at Lake Eola Park. Don't forget your blankets, chairs, and snacks for the whole family to enjoy.

December 16, 2022: Holiday Movie at Lake Eola Park – The Grinch (2018)

December 8, 15, and 22, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Bring your chair and blankets to enjoy holiday movies in the Cranes Roost Park Plaza. Admission is free. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

December 8 – “The Santa Clause”

December 15 – “Yogi's First Christmas”

December 22 – “The Polar Express”

Select Sunday evenings in December 2022, 7pm

Wekiva Island

Enjoy an outdoor movie in the winter wonderland of Wekiva Island.

December 4 – The Polar Express

December 11 – A Christmas Carol

December 18 – The Grinch (live action)

Image credit: Wekiva Island

There are even more movies to see in our Guide to Holiday Movies in Orlando.

FREE CONCERTS, PLAYS, AND SHOWS

Most Friday Nights November 25 – December 30, 2022, 5-8pm

Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art

Receive free admission every Friday night, November through April, and special holiday performances during the holiday season. Live music enhances the gallery experience.

December 4, 2021, 4pm – 10pm (2022 TBA)

Multiple venues, downtown Sanford

Jingle Jam in Sanford has become one of the largest family events in downtown and draws thousands from all over Central Florida! Featuring four stages of live music, food trucks, carnival games, holiday artisanal vendors, a kids zone and more! Check the Facebook event for the full music lineup and performance schedule.

December 10, 2022, 7pm

Walt Disney Amphitheatre at Lake Eola Park

Rock in the holidays with the popular strings super-group Violectric. Free and open to the public, the concert features traditional holiday songs mashed up with classic rock tunes and modern hits. Donations for the Pet Alliance will be accepted during the event.

FREE

December 17, 2022, 7:30pm

Lake Eola Park

The Russian Academy of Ballet presents a gift to the Orlando Community with a free performance of “The Nutcracker”.

Feature image credit: Mount Dora Chamber of Commerce