Ohio University to shift regional campus offerings to meet workforce needs, student demand

Pike County News Watchman
 3 days ago

This month, Ohio University is launching a process to invest in high-demand degrees that meet market needs in communities served by its regional campuses in Chillicothe, Lancaster, Ironton, St. Clairsville and Zanesville.

The commitment to new degree offerings is part of a multi-prong investment across the University’s regional commuter campuses, all focused on increasing degree attainment to meet workforce demand across the region in fields such as health care, education and business leadership.

Pike County News Watchman

Pike County News Watchman

Pike County, OH
