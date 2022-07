NEW YORK - New York City is baking in yet another heat wave, with 90-degree days expected to hang around through the weekend. This week, we also saw flooding bring the city's infrastructure to a standstill, from flooding on the roads turning roadways into oceans and turning subway stations into waterfalls, but also, a huge sinkhole in the Bronx swallowing up an entire van.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO