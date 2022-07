WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are facing suspected serious injuries after a crash in Wethersfield Tuesday morning. According to state police, three cars were traveling south on Route 3 in the left lane of two in Glastonbury. The route was an active construction zone with the right lane and shoulder closed south of the scene. Two of the cars slowed down for traffic in the construction zone, while the third car failed to slow and struck the second car.

WETHERSFIELD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO