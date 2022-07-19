Two Injured in Crash near Valley Center Road [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (July 19, 2022) – Wednesday morning, officers were dispatched to a crash on Valley Center Road where two drivers are injured. The crash occurred on July 13th at around 9:00 a.m. involving an orange Lamborghini and a black BMW M5. For reasons currently unknown, the...
At least six San Diego police vehicles and a bystander's Tesla were involved in crashes in a 15-minute span during a wild high-speed chase with a suspected stolen truck Thursday night, police said. The chase started after a caller reported he had spotted someone driving his stolen truck on state...
Several Injured after DUI Crash near Brooke Road; 19-Year-Old Driver Arrested. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m., at the 1300 block of Winter Haven Road, on July 17th. According to initial reports, Thomas lost control of his gray Toyota Tacoma and veered off the road, crashing into a house. Paramedics then rushed Thomas and his 20-year-old passenger to Palomar Medical Center with major injuries.
SAN DIEGO – A brush fire broke out Friday in San Diego’s San Carlos neighborhood, throwing off thick white smoke as firefighters worked to get it under control, officials said. The blaze was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. near 7288 Margerum Ave., a San Diego Fire-Rescue incident fact...
SAN DIEGO – An arson investigation is underway in Otay Mesa after an SUV was set ablaze Friday morning, police said. Just after 6 a.m., San Diego police and firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Clavelita Street after people heard a loud blast outside, a San Diego police watch commander said. Witnesses told police they found an SUV on fire and saw a white Honda speeding away after something was thrown at the vehicle.
07.22.2022 | 6:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Fugitive Task Force was searching a wanted felon who was violent. He was wanted for various crimes including assaulting a Bail Bondsman with a knife and handgun and assaulting an officer. The man was spotted near the San Diego River while on Morena Blvd. When he spotted the officers, he ran into the riverbed and alluded the officers for several hours. They eventually pushed him to the west of the I-5, where he entered the water and attempted to get away. As officers approached him, he re-entered the water. A K-9 was sent in after him, and the suspect started to stab the K-9 with a screwdriver in the head several times. The K-9 was called back and officers fired bean bags at the suspect. He still did not surrender and made his way back to land and fled on foot. An officer was able to catch up with the suspect and used a taser on him. The suspect went down and was detained. No officers were injured. The K-9 was taken to a Vet to be taken care of, his status is not known at this time. The suspect will be taken to a hospital to be checked out before going to jail. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LEMON GROVE, CA (July 20, 2022) – On Monday, police responded to a car accident on Route 94 where one person died early Monday morning. The crash happened on July 18th, at around 2:30 a.m. near Route 125, when a BMW crashed into a Mercedes sedan, according to a witness.
An inmate who was repeatedly released from San Diego County jail for medical care over the last 18 months died this week in a hospital, authorities reported Friday. The 64-year-old man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's department.
LA MESA, CA (July 20, 2022) – On Saturday, a fatal pedestrian crash on University Avenue claimed the life of an elderly homeless man. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. near University Avenue and 70th Street. According to police, the 68-year-old homeless man was walking in the area, when...
SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend at San Diego Pride, some people were able to enjoy all the festivities, however, others spent it at a phone store replacing their stolen phones. “I was on the dance floor and I had just sent a text to a friend, put it back in my purse. Literally minutes later I reached down on my purse and it wasn’t there," said Alma Williams.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: Deputies arrested man from El Cajon, California on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 for driving under the influence of drugs and violation of parole. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County...
SAN DIEGO – Authorities Friday said a man wanted on suspicion of assaulting a bail bondsman stabbed a police K-9 as he attempted to evade capture in the San Diego River. About 6:30 a.m., officers from the San Diego Fugitive Task Force were searching for the man. He had a warrant for assaulting the bondsman with a firearm and violently resisting officers, San Diego police Lt. Casey Gini told OnScene.TV. Gini called the man “a prolific suspect here in the riverbed” known to officers as they’ve had multiple run-ins with him.
Sheriff's deputies were searching Tuesday for a 76-year-old man who failed to return home from an afternoon walk near Pine Hills. Terry Hughes has light hair and is 6-foot-1, but he walks with a dramatic hunch, that makes him appear about 5-foot-2, sheriff's officials said. He was believed to be...
SANTEE, Calif. — An overturned vehicle caused traffic backup Monday on a freeway in the Santee area. SkyFOX was over the car crash around 5:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 52 near West Hills Parkway. Three people outside of the vehicle were seen huddling and consoling each other while...
In North County, the San Marcos Creek restoration project has been going on for nearly three years, and the recent closure of a major thoroughfare has some residents fuming. KPBS North County reporter Alexander Nguyen takes us to a residential detour street where neighbors say drivers are speeding through. In...
U.S. Border Patrol agents found nearly 235 pounds of methamphetamine stashed inside a vehicle on Interstate 15, officials announced Thursday. At approximately noon Wednesday, an agent patrolling the freeway spotted a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling northbound. The agent initiated a stop just north of the San Diego County line near Temecula.
San Diego police found a suspicious device while responding to what they described as a "fire call" in East Village, the department confirmed Wednesday. SDPD received a call of a suspicious device and a white, powdery substance near the intersection of 10th Avenue and B Street. Images from the scene showed officers shutting down the intersection as they responded to the report.
Loved ones gathered at a park in La Mesa on Tuesday evening to celebrate the life of a dance mom killed in a crash last week in Alpine. Bonnie Roth, 35, lost control of her Chevrolet Tahoe for unknown reasons at about 8:30 a.m. Friday while headed west through the eastern San Diego-area town with her two young daughters, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office and California Highway Patrol. Family members say Roth, a dance coach, was taking her girls -- Moxie, 9, and Roxie, 3 -- to a dance competition.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a retiree in Escondido more than 35 years ago was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison. Nathan Eugene Mathis, 67, was arrested in April 2018 at his home in Ontario in connection with the death of 75-year-old Richard Finney, who was stabbed around three dozen times at his East Mission Avenue apartment.
A grieving California family is searching for two good Samaritans who rescued two young girls from a car wreck that killed their mother. Bonnie Baum Roth was taking her two daughters to a dance competition when she lost control of her SUV and slammed down an embankment in southern San Diego County, authorities said. The 35-year-old mom, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.
