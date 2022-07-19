ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Two Injured in Crash near Valley Center Road [San Diego, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO, CA (July 19, 2022) – Wednesday morning, officers were dispatched to a crash on Valley Center Road where two drivers are injured. The crash occurred on July 13th at around 9:00 a.m. involving an orange Lamborghini and a black BMW M5. For reasons currently unknown, the...

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Luis Thomas Arrested after DUI Collision on Winter Haven Road [Fallbrook, CA]

Several Injured after DUI Crash near Brooke Road; 19-Year-Old Driver Arrested. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m., at the 1300 block of Winter Haven Road, on July 17th. According to initial reports, Thomas lost control of his gray Toyota Tacoma and veered off the road, crashing into a house. Paramedics then rushed Thomas and his 20-year-old passenger to Palomar Medical Center with major injuries.
FALLBROOK, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

SUV badly charred by fire on Otay Mesa street

SAN DIEGO – An arson investigation is underway in Otay Mesa after an SUV was set ablaze Friday morning, police said. Just after 6 a.m., San Diego police and firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Clavelita Street after people heard a loud blast outside, a San Diego police watch commander said. Witnesses told police they found an SUV on fire and saw a white Honda speeding away after something was thrown at the vehicle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
onscene.tv

Violent Felon Stabs K-9 (Caught On Camera) | San Diego

07.22.2022 | 6:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Fugitive Task Force was searching a wanted felon who was violent. He was wanted for various crimes including assaulting a Bail Bondsman with a knife and handgun and assaulting an officer. The man was spotted near the San Diego River while on Morena Blvd. When he spotted the officers, he ran into the riverbed and alluded the officers for several hours. They eventually pushed him to the west of the I-5, where he entered the water and attempted to get away. As officers approached him, he re-entered the water. A K-9 was sent in after him, and the suspect started to stab the K-9 with a screwdriver in the head several times. The K-9 was called back and officers fired bean bags at the suspect. He still did not surrender and made his way back to land and fled on foot. An officer was able to catch up with the suspect and used a taser on him. The suspect went down and was detained. No officers were injured. The K-9 was taken to a Vet to be taken care of, his status is not known at this time. The suspect will be taken to a hospital to be checked out before going to jail. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Car Accident on Route 94 [Lemon Grove, CA]

LEMON GROVE, CA (July 20, 2022) – On Monday, police responded to a car accident on Route 94 where one person died early Monday morning. The crash happened on July 18th, at around 2:30 a.m. near Route 125, when a BMW crashed into a Mercedes sedan, according to a witness.
LEMON GROVE, CA
NBC San Diego

In-Custody Man Dies in Hospital: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

An inmate who was repeatedly released from San Diego County jail for medical care over the last 18 months died this week in a hospital, authorities reported Friday. The 64-year-old man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's department.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Pedestrian Crash on University Avenue [La Mesa, CA]

LA MESA, CA (July 20, 2022) – On Saturday, a fatal pedestrian crash on University Avenue claimed the life of an elderly homeless man. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. near University Avenue and 70th Street. According to police, the 68-year-old homeless man was walking in the area, when...
LA MESA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Drugs#Traffic Accident#Lamborghini
CBS 8

Dozens of phones stolen at San Diego Pride

SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend at San Diego Pride, some people were able to enjoy all the festivities, however, others spent it at a phone store replacing their stolen phones. “I was on the dance floor and I had just sent a text to a friend, put it back in my purse. Literally minutes later I reached down on my purse and it wasn’t there," said Alma Williams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: Deputies arrested man from El Cajon, California early morning last Tuesday for driving under the influence of drugs and violation of parole.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: Deputies arrested man from El Cajon, California on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 for driving under the influence of drugs and violation of parole. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County...
NEEDLES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Video: Suspect stabs police dog in bid to evade capture

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Friday said a man wanted on suspicion of assaulting a bail bondsman stabbed a police K-9 as he attempted to evade capture in the San Diego River. About 6:30 a.m., officers from the San Diego Fugitive Task Force were searching for the man. He had a warrant for assaulting the bondsman with a firearm and violently resisting officers, San Diego police Lt. Casey Gini told OnScene.TV. Gini called the man “a prolific suspect here in the riverbed” known to officers as they’ve had multiple run-ins with him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Sheriff Deputies Searching for Missing Julian Man

Sheriff's deputies were searching Tuesday for a 76-year-old man who failed to return home from an afternoon walk near Pine Hills. Terry Hughes has light hair and is 6-foot-1, but he walks with a dramatic hunch, that makes him appear about 5-foot-2, sheriff's officials said. He was believed to be...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 5 San Diego

Overturned car prompts traffic backup in East County

SANTEE, Calif. — An overturned vehicle caused traffic backup Monday on a freeway in the Santee area. SkyFOX was over the car crash around 5:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 52 near West Hills Parkway. Three people outside of the vehicle were seen huddling and consoling each other while...
SANTEE, CA
NBC San Diego

Suspicious Device Discovered in East Village: SDPD

San Diego police found a suspicious device while responding to what they described as a "fire call" in East Village, the department confirmed Wednesday. SDPD received a call of a suspicious device and a white, powdery substance near the intersection of 10th Avenue and B Street. Images from the scene showed officers shutting down the intersection as they responded to the report.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Loved Ones Remember Dance Mom Killed in Alpine Crash

Loved ones gathered at a park in La Mesa on Tuesday evening to celebrate the life of a dance mom killed in a crash last week in Alpine. Bonnie Roth, 35, lost control of her Chevrolet Tahoe for unknown reasons at about 8:30 a.m. Friday while headed west through the eastern San Diego-area town with her two young daughters, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office and California Highway Patrol. Family members say Roth, a dance coach, was taking her girls -- Moxie, 9, and Roxie, 3 -- to a dance competition.
ALPINE, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Man sentenced 15 years to life in prison for Escondido retiree's 1986 killing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a retiree in Escondido more than 35 years ago was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison. Nathan Eugene Mathis, 67, was arrested in April 2018 at his home in Ontario in connection with the death of 75-year-old Richard Finney, who was stabbed around three dozen times at his East Mission Avenue apartment.
ESCONDIDO, CA
insideedition.com

Devastated Family Searching for Good Samaritans Who Rescued 2 Girls From Car Crash That Killed Their Mom

A grieving California family is searching for two good Samaritans who rescued two young girls from a car wreck that killed their mother. Bonnie Baum Roth was taking her two daughters to a dance competition when she lost control of her SUV and slammed down an embankment in southern San Diego County, authorities said. The 35-year-old mom, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy