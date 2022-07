Pieces of an iconic Michigan landmark are up for sale by the Mackinac Bridge Authority. Small grating pieces from the Mighty Mac are available for $20 a piece, limited to three per customer. Sales are in-person only at the office next to the bridge toll booths. Pieces are around 5 inches by 11 inches or 5 inches by 8 inches. The Mackinac Bridge Authority warns of rust and traces of lead paint, so all pieces are sold "as is"...

SHOPPING ・ 3 HOURS AGO