07.22.2022 | 1:38 AM | DOWNEY – One patient was transported by ambulance after a violent 2 vehicle collision in Downey. First responders were dispatched to reports of a traffic collision near Old River School Rd and Hondo St. Upon arriving on scene they found two vehicles with severe damaged. One of the vehicles was a pick up truck with significant rear end damage. The second vehicle was a large sedan that appeared to have suffered the worst damaged by fire. The driver of the sedan had to lightly extricated from the vehicle and was transported from ground to gurney via back board and transported to a near by hospital. The cause of the incident is under investigation. No further details are known at this time licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

