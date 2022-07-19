ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Saban Buys Ryan Phillippe, Tom Pelphrey Crime Thriller ‘American Murderer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaban Films has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to “American Murderer,” a new thriller with Tom Pelphrey, Ryan Phillippe, Idina Menzel, and Jacki Weaver. The film is the debut feature of director and writer Matthew Gentile. Saban Films is planning an October 2022 release. “American Murderer” is...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Pelphrey
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Jacki Weaver
Person
Luke Wilson
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Shantel Vansanten
Person
Moises Arias
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Idina Menzel
Person
Ryan Phillippe

Comments / 0

Community Policy