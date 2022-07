Linda Kathleen Kelley of Carrollton, Ohio passed away in her home June 30, 2022, surrounded by family, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 8, 1949. She loved gardening, cooking, and spending time with the two loves of her life, her daughter and granddaughter. Linda retired as an occupational therapist working in Cambridge, Ohio after 23 years of service.

CARROLLTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO