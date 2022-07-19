ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Set to Announce Executive Measures on Climate - White House

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce new federal measures aimed at the climate crisis on Wednesday during a trip to Massachusetts, but will stop short of declaring a climate emergency, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups have been calling...

Cynthia Williams
4d ago

Maybe he could do something about hunger, homelessness, elderly the veterans but no he's always avoiding the important stuff for the bulls**t !!

61
The woofers
4d ago

An administration with any smarts would be investing in methods to cope with the inevitable climate changes. Instead, they continue to spend billions on a useless agenda. Climate change has always been part of our planet, and will always be part of it. Executive orders can not change nature.

39
Kim Rice
4d ago

well, I'm done reading. there's that statement again; the high gasoline prices caused by Putin's invasion of Ukraine. cost of living and inflation was already out of control one year before Ukraine was an issue. the Biden presidency and his policies have caused all the global conflict and destruction of our own country. PERIOD

14
