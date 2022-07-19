ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Mail Workers Vote for Major UK Summer Strike

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -More than 115,000 postal workers at Royal Mail have voted to strike over pay, trade union CWU said on Tuesday, putting them on course for what could be the biggest industrial action to hit Britain this summer. Rising inflation and stagnant real wage growth has forced unions...

