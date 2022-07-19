ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

'World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo' returns to Cheyenne, Wyoming

By Dillon Thomas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qm4OH_0glCEDc500

'World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo': Thousands flock to return of Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming 01:54

Thousands of people once again lined the streets of Cheyenne, Wyoming to welcome back the "World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo" in true western fashion.

The annual cattle drive through Cheyenne typically showcases hundreds of cattle running along I-25 until they arrive at the Cheyenne Frontier Days grounds. However, due to scheduling conflicts with the steer being used in the rodeo, the 2022 drive was replaced with a bucking horse roundup.

"This is the western lifestyle. The last of the frontier. Great, wonderful Wyoming," said Chad Mathews, Rodeo Chairman for Cheyenne Frontier Days.

CBS

For many, the unofficial start to the rodeo is marked by the cattle drive.

Following tradition, hours before the horses made their way down a frontage road, thousands lined the path for a chance to see the animals up close.

"(There are) lots of horses," one kid in attendance said.

"This is the first year that they are running horses, so we are really excited," one parent said.

Lead by Wyoming's governor, General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler and others, the roundup set the tone for the upcoming 126th "Daddy of 'em All."

"They are such a magestic animal to watch anyway," Mathews told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. "I think it is a great visual."

While most attending the cattle drive or bourse roundup are adults, there are many children that line the path. Many of the adults first came to the annual event as children.

"(Children) love seeing all of them. Kids love animals. And watching a kid smile makes everything we do worth it. You can't beat that," Mathews said.

One visitor told CBS4 that it was her first time going to an event like the roundup in more than 60 years. She stood in awe of the animals as they trotted by, escorted by cowboys keeping them in a group.

"This western heritage deal, it's the salt of the earth. It is good family kind of people," said Stace Smith, the owner of the horses used in the rodeo. "This is the Daddy of 'em All. This is the biggest rodeo. This is the real deal where it all started."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laramie Live

Online Poll: Who Are The Worst Drivers In Wyoming?

It's the summer travel season, and a lot of people are hitting the highways for summer road trips. That's especially true in Wyoming, where winter weather limits the times when you can expect good weather. While every town has bad drivers, certain communities seem to have more than their share.
CBS Denver

Chuckwagon meals bring unofficial start to Cheyenne Frontier Days

While many may think of the rodeo competitions when they hear Cheyenne Frontier Days is returning, the annual event also serves as a great opportunity to immerse yourself in old Western culture. Frontier Days is the home to the world's largest collection of refurbished and usable carriages, and they are brought out annually to reunite Cheyenne with its roots. While Frontier Days officially kicks off on July 22, the unofficial start to the events was on Sunday afternoon as dozens gathered for the annual chuckwagon meal. RELATED: 'It's an event unlike any other': Competing at Cheyenne Frontier Days a tradition for one family "Our...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Does Wyoming Have the Only City Called “Laramie”?

Wyoming sure does have some uniquely named towns. We have our Meeteetse, Kemmerer, Sundance, and Bairoil - all pretty unique names. But thinking about the Cowboy State's interestingly named towns had me wondering: is Laramie a uniquely named place? How many other cities in the country share our city's name?
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
Cheyenne, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming Sports
cowboystatedaily.com

Booze On Demand: Alcohol Delivery Companies See Growth In Wyoming

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As companies such as DoorDash and Uber Eats continue to grow in popularity, a new business model has come to mind: alcohol deliveries. There are at least three alcohol delivery companies in Wyoming: Deliver My Liquor 307 in Cheyenne, Jackalope Alcohol...
CASPER, WY
9NEWS

Iconic Big Boy 4014 locomotive coming to Denver

DENVER — The world's largest steam engine is heading out on a roundtrip tour between Wyoming and Colorado. Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014 will depart Cheyenne on Thursday, July 28 and will be on display Friday, July 29 in the Mile High City. Big Boy will...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Horse#Cheyenne Frontier Days
KGAB AM 650

Latrell Bible no longer with Wyoming football team

LAS VEGAS, Nev., -- Latrell Bible is no longer a member of the Wyoming football team. Head coach Craig Bohl confirmed the news Wednesday at the annual Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas. UW's ninth-year head coach failed to get into specifics, but said the Minneapolis native "lost 75...
LAS VEGAS, NV
capcity.news

City announces trash pick-up schedule for Cheyenne Day

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle and compost pick-up schedule in observance of Cheyenne Day, Wednesday, July 27. Scheduled trash, compost and recycle pick-ups will operate as normal for the day. Residents are asked to have trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

UniWyo Credit Union Announces Merger and Wyoming Expansion

UniWyo Credit Union is growing. Yesterday, the Laramie-based Credit Union announced a merger with Reliant Credit Union, which serves Northern and Central Wyoming. The merger marks a growing number of UniWyo locations in Wyoming. To date, UniWyo has three locations between Laramie and Cheyenne. Upon completion of the merger, it will have locations in Casper, Douglas, Cody, and Glenrock. Members of both credit unions should expect an expansion of services and locations benefitting the employees and members of the respective credit unions.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
cowboystatedaily.com

University Of Wyoming Requested 33 Of Former Professor’s Papers Be Retracted

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A day after the University of Wyoming confirmed that it investigated one of its former professors’ work for “data irregularities,” a UW spokesman said top university officials requested 33 of the professor’s papers be retracted. UW spokesman...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
50K+
Followers
26K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy