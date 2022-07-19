ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Explained Why ‘Let It Bleed’ Is His Favorite Rolling Stones Album

By Matthew Trzcinski
 3 days ago

  • Oasis’ Noel Gallagher discussed the cover of The Rolling Stones’ Let It Bleed .
  • Gallagher revealed how he reacted to the album when he first heard it.
  • Let It Bleed became a massive hit.
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger | Evening Standard/Getty Images

One of The Rolling Stones ‘ most acclaimed albums is Let It Bleed . Oasis’ Noel Gallagher said Let It Bleed is his favorite Rolling Stones album. Subsequently, he said he preferred some of the songs from Let It Bleed to “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher discussed the cake on the cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Let It Bleed’

In a 2011 article for The Quietus , Gallagher discussed his 13 favorite albums. The only Rolling Stones album on the list was Let It Bleed . The album features a cake on the cover.

“Delia Smith baked the cake for the front cover of this album,” Gallagher said. “I guess I could have got Yotam Ottolenghi to make me a meringue for the front cover of The High Flying Birds or got Heston Blumenthal to make me some barbed wire ice cream for it.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZUqSNbJuGOw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher discussed The Rolling Stones’ ‘Their Satanic Majesties Request’

Gallagher explained why he put Let It Bleed on the list rather than one of the group’s other albums. “I could have gone for Their Satanic Majesties Request , it’s got ‘2,000 Light Years From Home’ and ‘She’s A Rainbow’ on it,” he said. For context, Their Satanic Majesties Request was the album where The Rolling Stones went psychedelic.

“And again for years I just had the Rolled Gold best of but this was the first album I heard by them when I really thought, ‘Oh yeah … this is what it’s about … they’re not just ‘Satisfaction’ and ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together,'” Gallagher added. “‘ Gimme Shelter ‘ and ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want, that’s more like it.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Va87qt0VZ2M?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

How ‘Let It Bleed’ performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

Let It Bleed became a huge hit for The Rolling Stones. The album reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 , staying on the chart for 44 weeks. None of the songs from Let It Bleed were singles in the United States except for “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” The song hit No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for eight weeks.

The Official Charts Company reports Let It Bleed topped the charts in the United Kingdom for one week. The album remained on the chart for 29 weeks in total. “Gimme Shelter” is the only song from the album that charted in the U.K. The song hit No. 76 there and lasted on the chart for two weeks.

Let It Bleed included some minor hits — and it had a huge impact on Gallagher.

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

