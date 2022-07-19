Top 50 Aidan Mizell narrows list, sets commitment date

Top 50 Aidan Mizell names finalists, sets commitment date.

Four-star wide receiver Aidan Mizell of Orlando (Fla.) Boone High has narrowed his list to three schools– Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida.

The 6-foot-2, 180 pounder will announce his college decision on July 29th.

Mizell went in-depth on his finalists.

“They’re an up and coming program and I have a great relationship with the whole coaching staff,” Mizell said. “Tennessee has a high powered offense that fits me perfectly.”

Alabama

“Bama has the greatest coach of all time and produces talent every year,” Mizell said. “When talking to the players at Bama they have one goal, and it’s to make it to the league. That’s why I love Bama.”

Florida

“I love the new staff and they’re really changing Florida’s program,” Mizell said. “In the next few years Florida is going to be back for sure. The location is a plus too.”

“Lean receiver with high-end play speed who excels after the catch,” On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote. “Both quick and fast. Uses his burst to separate off the line. One of the nation’s top sprinters in the 400 meters, which manifests on the Friday nights by way of a long stride in the open field. Pulls away from defenders once he’s at the second level. Extremely slippery and shifty after the catch, ripping off big gains with regularity. Quick in his initial movement after the catch, getting upfield with gusto. Has a dangerous dead leg move that freezes defenders. Also shows contact balance with the ball in his hands.”

“Wins at all levels of the field. At his best as a ball tracker when working on vertical routes. More of a tracker than high-point catcher at this juncture. Can wait for the ball to come to him rather than attacking at its highest point. Highly productive and efficient as a junior, accounting for over 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 47 catches. Has strong athletic bloodlines, as his mother was an All-American sprinter at Florida.”

Mizell ranks as the No. 92 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No. 15 wide receiver and the No. 21 player in the state of Florida.