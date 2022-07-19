Gators make WR Aidan Mizell's top three with commitment ahead

On Tuesday, four-star wide receiver Aidan Mizell announced his top three schools, including Florida,

and Alabama.

Mizell is set to come off the board on July 29, the day of Florida’s Friday Night Lights camp, so the timing definitely makes Florida feel good.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Orlando pass-catcher comes in as the No. 92 prospect in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. That makes Mizell the No. 15 wide receiver and the No. 21 prospect in Florida, but On3 has him ranked higher than the Consensus. As for the On3 rating, Mizell sits at No. 44 nationally, good enough for the No. 5 spot at receiver and No. 10 in Florida.

Over the summer months, Mizell took official visits to Florida,

, Georgia and Alabama.

Plenty of Florida staffers continue to press for Mizell, including wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, assistant wide receivers coach David Doeker and Billy Napier as well.

Mizell talks Florida, what sets them apart from other schools

“I love the new staff and they’re really changing Florida’s program,” Mizell told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “In the next few years, Florida is going to be back for sure. The location is a plus too.”

Following his official visit to Gainesville, Mizell declared the Gators as his leader.

“It definitely has (helped their chances),” Mizell told Gators Online after his official visit in early June. “They were competing for the top-three spot, but I can confidently say right now Florida’s my top school.”

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), Florida holds a big lead over the other finalists, with an 84% chance to land the speedster out of Boone High School.

Scouting report on Aidan Mizell

Lean receiver with high-end play speed who excels after the catch. Both quick and fast. Uses his burst to separate off the line. One of the nation’s top sprinters in the 400 meters, which manifests on Friday nights by way of a long stride in the open field. Pulls away from defenders once he’s at the second level. Extremely slippery and shifty after the catch, ripping off big gains with regularity. Quick in his initial movement after the catch, getting upfield with gusto.

Has a dangerous dead leg move that freezes defenders. Also shows contact balance with the ball in his hands. Wins at all levels of the field. At his best as a ball tracker when working on vertical routes. More of a tracker than high-point catcher at this juncture. Can wait for the ball to come to him rather than attacking at its highest point.

