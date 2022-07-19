ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Bryce Young reveals how title game loss will motivate Alabama in 2022

By Griffin McVeigh about 5 hours
Nobody has a better individual season in college football than Bryce Young and his Heisman Trophy Award backed that sentiment up. Young threw for 4,782 yards, 47 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions while completing 66.9% of his throws. He added three rushing touchdowns as well, proving he did it all for the Crimson Tide.

But Young is not too interested in discussing his personal achievements and instead, is looking to win a national championship with Alabama. It was the goal last year and entering the 2022 season, Young will have the same mindset. Especially after losing in the title game to Georgia in January.

Young revealed how losing to the Bulldogs has motivated Alabama thus far, saying it’s something he is still hurt over. However, he has turned the sting into motivation and wants to give the Crimson Tide an opportunity to lift the trophy in Los Angeles in 2023.

“I can just speak from our perspective knowing that coming up short is obviously really tough,” Young said. “It’s something that stings a lot and hurt a lot losing. It’s something that we carry as fuel to the fire this offseason. So, it’s something that’s been fueling us, pushing us and no one wants to feel what we felt last year. We’re doing everything in our power to give ourselves the best chance to have the circumstances we want to have.”

Alabama won 11 regular season games, only dropping one against Texas A&M in October. Young was a huge reason why, especially in a comeback win against Auburn. Flash forward to January when the Crimson Tide are not playing and they are not able to win the final game of the season.

Young will be looking to add a new trophy to his case before leaving in favor of the NFL.

Nick Saban discussing progress from Bryce Young

Nick Saban addressed his returning quarterback. The head coach stressed that Bryce Young needs to stay focused on improving because his success from 2021 is far from guaranteed to transfer over to this coming season.

“I think that one of the most important things for Bryce or any player who has success, is…to understand that success is not a continuum. Success is momentary, so if you want to continue to have success, you have to stay focused on the things you need to do to improve, prepare, to lead, to impact and affect other people around you.”

But the third-year QB is passing these tests with flying colors, according to Coach Saban.

“Bryce is showing every indication that he has a willingness to do all those things,” Saban said. “He’s a perfectionist in terms of what we wants to do and what he wants to accomplish. So far, I’ve been pleased with the way he’s been able to maintain the mindset that you need to continue to improve and make progress as a player.”

