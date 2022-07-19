ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Recent grads set to make an impact in growing field of plant breeding and biotechnology

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarrett Larsen had a passion for plant biotechnology even before he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Thanks to the Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship Program through BioPharmaceutical Technology Center Institute and Promega, he had his first real exposure to research before college, which validated his decision to pursue it professionally. Larsen said...

