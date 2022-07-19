Mike Leach shares what Oklahoma, Texas fans will bring to the SEC

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is more than familiar with the fan bases at Oklahoma and Texas. He coached at Oklahoma in 1999 before becoming the head coach at Texas Tech, meaning he saw them quite a bit.

But he’ll see those fans again in a few years when Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 for the SEC. During his press conference at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, he sounded excited about seeing them again in conference play.

“I look forward to seeing them,” Leach said. “I thought they were outstanding when I was in Texas and, of course, we played them both every year. Look forward to seeing them. From my standpoint, it’s good to have them back. Of course, you guys can debate where everybody’s best off. I look forward to seeing them. I know a lot of Longhorns and I know a lot of Sooners and coached at Oklahoma. Been a Sooner sympathizer for a while and look forward to having them back.”

Mike Leach discusses future of the SEC after Oklahoma, Texas additions

Leach also spoke highly of Oklahoma and Texas and how they’ve fared in the Big 12. That’s a reason why he thinks they’re going to transition to the SEC well. But, he said, the level of competition is going to increase, which is why they’ll be in for some big changes as they transition.

“I think they’re kind of already acclimated from the standpoint good teams play as hard as they can and try to improve their skills along the way. So I think they’re certainly ready to do that. I think the competition level raised. … From their standpoint, I think it’s going to change things quite dramatically.”

Leach also previewed what the SEC standings will look like after the two additions. He made his pitch for Oklahoma and Texas to be in the SEC West while moving Alabama and Auburn to the SEC East.

“From our standpoint, you guys [in the media] have us as having the toughest schedule in the country, so that being the case, we can’t play everybody,” Leach said. “So knock two of those guys off and add OU and Texas and that probably gained about half a step, I would think. The two most Eastern teams in the West are the two Alabama schools, so send them East and we have to play Texas and OU and we probably gained a little on that.”