Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run at Colfax and Colorado

By Morgan Whitley
 3 days ago
A car and unknown driver are wanted in a deadly hit-and-run on Colorado Boulevard. (Photo: Denver Metro Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are working to identify a driver and a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run at Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

According to the Denver Police Department, a pedestrian was struck after crossing Colorado Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. on June 18.

At the intersection of North Colorado Boulevard and East Colfax Avenue, an unknown driver was traveling northbound when they hit the victim. The driver fled the scene without stopping or leaving any information.

The victim died from their injuries after being struck by the car.

Anyone with information on this deadly hit-and-run is asked to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

IN THIS ARTICLE
