A string of robberies in the Towns of Ontario and Williamson has one woman facing multiple robbery charges. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the Friday arrest of Julie Will of Ontario for three incidents occurring in July of last year. She is alleged to have entered the Speedway Gas Station in Williamson, The Pit Stop Gas Station in Ontario, and Ontario Video and News, threatening the use of force and demanding money from the clerks, obtaining $1,272 dollars total.

ONTARIO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO