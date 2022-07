An amusement park in Colorado looks a tiny bit different one day each year with its annual Gothic Takeover. The event takes place each summer at Colorado's Lakeside Amusement Park located at 4601 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80212. While the amusement park is not as big or well-known as its counterpart of Elitch Gardens, Lakeside is definitely well-known to the locals and fun for the whole family.

