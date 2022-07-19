Kipling’s Retro MTV Collab Will Take You Back to School (& Back to The ’90s) in Fashion

Click here to read the full article.

Gone are the days when you come back from class, turn on MTV (it was channel 49 for me) and watch TRL from start to finish. Now, it’s all about what music’s trending on TikTok , which is all well and good, but I’m yearning for those better days!! If you don’t know what I’m talking about, then you’re most likely younger, cooler and hipper than me—and I accept this. But there’s one thing we probably have in common, and that’s loving a good old-fashioned collab .

Kipling, the brand known for its extremely durable, functional and adorable bags and accessories, brought the collab of my dreams to life. It paired up with MTV to create a retro ’80s and ’90s-inspired lineup that has major TRL energy. I’m talking static-screen prints, Moon Man graphics and all the fanny packs you could ever want.

They’re super cute if you’re headed back to school or campus, but I’ll be wearing it all to the office or farmer’s market (and I’ll be expecting an influx of compliments when I do). Whether you want a shoulder bag that’ll hold everything for your 9-5 schedule, need a stylish fanny pack that would look cute AF at festivals or have been dreaming about a wear-anywhere wristlet , the collection has just that. When a collab’s this good, it’s hard to figure out what to get, but don’t worry. As your resident shopping expert, I narrowed down the lot to some of my favs. It was hard, but I did it just for you. Check out my favorite picks from the collection below and then enjoy this iconic mashup of some of the most incredible TRL moments ever. Thank me later.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Kipling is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Yasemina Extra Large MTV Waist Pack

There’s nothing I love more than a fanny pack, and this one comes jumbo-sized so that you can fit more than just your ID inside. It has MTV’s iconic retro logo front-and-center, plus comes with astronaut and monkey keychains—real MTV fans know these references. It’d look great with any of your fav casual outfits, especially if they include a ’90s-inspired mini skirt or pair of cargo pants.

Creativity Extra Large MTV Wristlet

Never underestimate the power of a good wristlet, especially when it’s as chic as this one . It’s lightweight, durable and makes the perfect concert bag. Who knows, maybe it’ll even be your ticket to a backstage pass.

Gib MTV Crossbody Bag

Blast off to the moon with this crossbody bag . You’ll look and feel like a VMA winner wearing it.

Evela MTV Shoulder Bag

Ditch your tote bags (that are probably falling apart) for this shoulder bag that’ll fit just as much without weighing one side of you down during your commute. The highlighter yellow handles and removable blue straps will make your outfit pop.

Allie MTV Pencil Case

This might be called a pencil case, but I’ll be using this colorful clutch for my makeup, thank you very much. It’s the perfect organizer for brow pencils, mascaras, brushes and more.

Nonie MTV Pouch Wristlet

I’m obsessed with this Moon Man wristlet . It’s great for attaching your car keys to and would make for the perfect errands bag.