Engineering

AI tech to automate process of denture design and enhance treatment efficiency without compromising accuracy

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Loss of permanent teeth is usually caused by dental diseases or trauma and is common in the global population, especially among the elderly due to aging and relatively poorer oral health. Failure to replace a missing tooth not only affects facial aesthetic and chewing function, but it may also...

www.sciencedaily.com

Fortune

Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain computer startup is beat again. This time a competitor implanted its device into its first U.S. patient

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain computing startup has yet to receive approval from the Federal Drug Administration to implant its technology in humans. However, Neuralink’s competitor, Synchron, has implanted its first device into the brain of a U.S. patient — in this case one with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that’s affected the patient’s ability to move and speak, as reported by Bloomberg.
MedicalXpress

AI-designed single molar dental prostheses

Loss of permanent teeth is usually caused by dental diseases or trauma and is common in the global population, especially among the elderly due to aging and relatively poorer oral health. Failure to replace a missing tooth not only affects facial aesthetic and chewing function, but it may also lead...
HIT Consultant

ForSight Robotics Raises $55M to Develop Robotic Cataract Surgery Procedure

– Israeli-based ForSight Robotics, the pioneer in ophthalmic robotic surgery raises $55M in Series A funding to advance the world’s first surgical platform for fully robotic cataract surgery: ORYOM. The round was led by The Adani Group with existing investors Eclipse Ventures and Mithril Capital. A number of new investors, including Provenio Capital, Precision Capital, Reiya Ventures, the Ljungstrom family office, and other prominent private investors also joined the round.
Science Daily

Engineers develop new tool that will allow for more personalized cell therapies

A University of Minnesota Twin Cities team has, for the first time, developed a new tool to predict and customize the rate of a specific kind of DNA editing called "site-specific recombination." The research paves the way for more personalized, efficient genetic and cell therapies for diseases such as diabetes and cancer.
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover non-invasive stimulation of eye as potential treatment of depression and dementia

A joint research team from the LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) and City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has discovered that the electrical stimulation of the eye surface can alleviate depression-like symptoms and improve cognitive function in animal models. These significant findings were recently published in Brain Stimulation and the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.
Healthline

Macular Degeneration Laser Surgery: Eligibility, Procedure, and Risks

Laser treatments are an effective treatment option for certain people with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). AMD is one of the. of vision loss and blindness in U.S. adults. There are two types of AMD: wet and dry. Laser treatments can treat wet AMD, but not dry AMD. However, treatments...
MedicalXpress

With just a tablespoon of blood, researchers aim to transform cancer treatment

Researchers at the Vancouver Prostate Center have developed a new blood test that provides unprecedented insight into a patient's cancer make-up, potentially allowing doctors to better select treatment options that will improve patient outcomes. The technology was outlined in a study published today in Nature. The first-of-its-kind blood test analyzes...
technologynetworks.com

Artificial Intelligence Speeds Up Sepsis Detection

Patients are 20% less likely to die of sepsis because a new AI system developed at Johns Hopkins University catches symptoms hours earlier than traditional methods, an extensive hospital study demonstrates. The system scours medical records and clinical notes to identify patients at risk of life-threatening complications. The work, which...
MedicalXpress

Melanoma thickness equally hard for algorithms and dermatologists to judge

Assessing the thickness of melanoma is difficult, whether done by an experienced dermatologist or a well-trained machine-learning algorithm. A study from the University of Gothenburg shows that the algorithm and the dermatologists had an equal success rate in interpreting dermoscopic images. In diagnosing melanoma, dermatologists evaluate whether it is an...
Science Daily

Patient deterioration predictor could surpass limits of traditional vital signs

An artificial intelligence-driven device that works to detect and predict hemodynamic instability may provide a more accurate picture of patient deterioration than traditional vital sign measurements, a Michigan Medicine study suggests. Researchers captured data from over 5,000 adult patients at University of Michigan Health with the Analytic for Hemodynamic Instability....
Science Daily

Flexible method for shaping laser beams extends depth-of-focus for OCT imaging

Researchers have developed a new method for flexibly creating various needle-shaped laser beams. These long, narrow beams can be used to improve optical coherence tomography (OCT), a noninvasive and versatile imaging tool that is used for scientific research and various types of clinical diagnoses. "Needle-shaped laser beams can effectively extend...
scitechdaily.com

Blood Test Could Predict Risk of Leukemia Years in Advance

By identifying changes in blood cell production, a blood test could predict the risk of developing leukemia in the elderly population years in advance, according to new research. Experts say that identifying those most at risk should make it possible to provide preventive or early treatment in the future to...
Nature.com

Implantable vision-enhancing devices and postoperative rehabilitation in advanced age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) results in progressive vision loss that significantly impacts patients' quality of life and ability to perform routine daily activities. Although pharmaceutical treatments for AMD are available and in clinical development, patients with late-stage AMD are relatively underserved. Specialized rehabilitation programs and external low-vision aids are available to support visual performance for those with advanced AMD; but intraocular vision-improving devices, including implantable miniature telescope (IMT) and intraocular lens (IOL) implants, offer advantages regarding head motion, vestibular ocular reflex development, and depth perception. IMT and IOL technologies are rapidly evolving, and many patients who could benefit from them remain unidentified. This review of recent literature summarizes available information on implantable devices for improving vision in patients with advanced AMD. Furthermore, it discusses recent attempts of developing the quality of life tests including activities of daily life and objective assessments. This may offer the ophthalmologist but also the patient a better possibility to detect changes or improvements before and after surgery. It is evident that surgery with new implants/devices is no longer the challenge, but rather the more complex management of patients before and after surgery as well as the correct selection of cases.
Science Daily

Robots learn household tasks by watching humans

The robot watched as Shikhar Bahl opened the refrigerator door. It recorded his movements, the swing of the door, the location of the fridge and more, analyzing this data and readying itself to mimic what Bahl had done. It failed at first, missing the handle completely at times, grabbing it...
MedicalXpress

Mobile app helps detect skin cancer in older patients

It's no secret that older folks and those living in assisted-care facilities have had to exercise more caution during the COVID-19 era. But by protecting themselves against the virus, through isolation and fewer in-person interactions, they might be inadvertently increasing another risk: skin cancer. A new Stanford Medicine study showed...
HIT Consultant

Medable Partners with Withings Health Solutions to Integrate Health Devices in Decentralized Clinical Trials

– Medable Inc., the leading SaaS platform provider for patient-centered clinical trials, today announced a new partnership with Withings Health Solutions, the business-to-business division of Withings, one of the global leaders in at-home connected health. – Withings’ devices will seamlessly connect to Medable’s decentralized clinical trial platform, reducing the burden...
Science Daily

Fast, efficient COVID-19 biosensor under development

As the BA.5 omicron variant continues to spread, health experts are increasingly preparing for a future in which such COVID-19 variants emerge, surge and recede similar to seasonal flu. An important part of staying on top of these changes will be the ability to quickly monitor the virus at a "population scale," an effort that will require accurate and ultra-fast testing.
Science Daily

Deep learning for new alloys

University of Texas at Austin, Texas Advanced Computing Center. When is something more than just the sum of its parts? Alloys show such synergy. Steel, for instance, revolutionized industry by taking iron, adding a little carbon and making an alloy much stronger than either of its components. Supercomputer simulations are...
