AI tech to automate process of denture design and enhance treatment efficiency without compromising accuracy

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) results in progressive vision loss that significantly impacts patients' quality of life and ability to perform routine daily activities. Although pharmaceutical treatments for AMD are available and in clinical development, patients with late-stage AMD are relatively underserved. Specialized rehabilitation programs and external low-vision aids are available to support visual performance for those with advanced AMD; but intraocular vision-improving devices, including implantable miniature telescope (IMT) and intraocular lens (IOL) implants, offer advantages regarding head motion, vestibular ocular reflex development, and depth perception. IMT and IOL technologies are rapidly evolving, and many patients who could benefit from them remain unidentified. This review of recent literature summarizes available information on implantable devices for improving vision in patients with advanced AMD. Furthermore, it discusses recent attempts of developing the quality of life tests including activities of daily life and objective assessments. This may offer the ophthalmologist but also the patient a better possibility to detect changes or improvements before and after surgery. It is evident that surgery with new implants/devices is no longer the challenge, but rather the more complex management of patients before and after surgery as well as the correct selection of cases.

HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO