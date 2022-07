(BPT) - Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most common, complex, treatment-resistant and deadliest type of brain cancer with 13,400 new cases diagnosed in the U.S. each year. On GBM Awareness Day on July 20, it’s important to raise public awareness of this devastating disease and honor individuals who have lost their lives to or are currently living with GBM. Further, GBM Awareness Day represents an opportunity to build momentum for and increase visibility of research being conducted to bring life-improving and life-saving treatments to patients with GBM. While significant progress is being made, there is still more to be done to conquer and cure GBM.

