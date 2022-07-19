ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan adds 16,445 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 149 deaths

 3 days ago
The State of Michigan added 16,445 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of around 2,349 confirmed and probable cases per day.

According to the state, there were also 149 deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 2,652,659 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 37,291 deaths from the virus.

The MDHHS said it will release COVID-19 case and death data on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays.

