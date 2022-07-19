ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Experts provide tips on tick safety at Rome forum

By WKTV
WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME, N.Y. – Disease experts gathered in Rome Tuesday morning for a forum on tick safety and Lyme disease prevention. Dr. Saravanan Thangamani of SUNY Upstate Medical University’s Thangamani Lab says one-third of ticks he...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Upstate NY farmer explains different types of eggs; how they're used by consumers

Christina Hudson Kohler has been working at her family egg farm, Hudson Egg Farms, for the last eight years although the farm started long before that. The original farm was started by Christina’s great-grandfather and his four sons as Manorcrest farms located in Camillus. The current location in Elbridge was started in the late 1980s by Christina’s father, Lee, and his brothers, Peter and Earl. Christina’s cousin, Chris, has since become a partner and now the farm is run by Christina, Chris, Lee and Christina’s mother assists as an accountant and HR manager. Christina’s brother also helps out on the farm which operates on 500 acres of land.
CAMILLUS, NY
WKTV

New Hartford, Clayville libraries receive $25K in state funding

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Public Library and the Clayville Library Association have received $25,000 in bullet aid to support library functions and initiatives. The New Hartford library was awarded $15,000 and the Clayville library received $10,000. A certain amount of bullet aid is made available in...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rockhounds find rare Herkimer Diamond crystals at Diamond Mountain Mining

LITTLE FALLS — A world-class deposit of rare and unusual Herkimer Diamond quartz crystals can be found a few miles outside the city of Little Falls. And while many area residents don’t know of its existence, Diamond Mountain Mining LTD, at 5037 State Route 167, Little Falls, is open for business and has already been drawing rockhounds - by reservation - from as far away as Colorado, Arizona and Canada to dig for the crystals.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Full List of Cooling Centers in Herkimer & Oneida Counties

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – If you’re looking for ways to beat the extreme heat this week, you’ll be pleased to know that there are several cooling centers available throughout Herkimer and Oneida Counties. Cooling centers are public facilities that are adequately air conditioned where anyone in...
HERKIMER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Rome, NY
Rome, NY
Health
State
New York State
Big Frog 104

Fallen CNY Fire Fighter Remembered For His Drive & Dedication

Unfortunately, Travis is no longer with us. But his commitment to protecting his community will never be forgotten. He dedicated 20-years of his life volunteering for local fire departments. Travis served for Brookfield, North Brookfield, and most recently Leonardsville. Nothing ever stopped Travis from attending a call. He loved his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKTV

Oneida County discovers "Homemade Firework," to be examined

UTICA, N.Y. – A City of Rome DPW worker located a suspicious item in the dirt parking area near the Lake Delta dam which is now being classified as a "Homemade Firework." The road was closed to traffic as deputies worked with members of the New York State Police Bomb Unit. The device was deemed safe by members of the unit.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New full-service restaurant coming to Fulton

FULTON — A new, full-service restaurant is coming to Fulton on South Second Street, across from Huhtamaki, as one of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced. “The restaurant, at 371 S. 2nd St., tentatively scheduled to open in fall 2023, will...
FULTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Lyme Disease#School Children#Borrelia#Cce
WIBX 950

Latest From Rome: Guard Injured, Plus A 3-on-1 Inmate Fight

The union representing New York prison guards have released information on two recent incidents at Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, including one that involved an attack on a CO. According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), a guard was punched in the face several...
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Rome, IT
cnyhomepage.com

Sheriff bomb unit identifies suspicious package

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released information on the suspicious device that was found on Golf Course Rd on the morning of Thursday, July 21st. According to members of the Oneida County bomb unit, a “Homemade Firework” was found by City of Rome...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Big Jays Pizzeria closes early due to heat

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, July 20th, Big Jays Pizzeria in Marcy closed 2 hours early due to the extreme heat, and employees say at one point the kitchen reached 105 degrees making working conditions unbearable. “It’s not usually always about the money man its about taking care...
MARCY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Eight Rome Police officers promoted to new ranks in ceremony

ROME — Eight members of the Rome Police Department were promoted Thursday morning — including new captains and new detectives — at a ceremony at City Hall. The outdoor ceremony was attended by family, friends and loved ones of the officers, as well as many city officials. Uniformed members of the city’s police and fire departments were also in attendance.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Return trip eventful for RFA grad, Navy flight instructor

ROME — Maj. Scott Corbett, a former Rome resident, likes to return to the area to visit family and friends. Over the past week and half, Corbett made another return trip for a different reason — as an instructor for the Navy pilots of Training Air Wing One.
ROME, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City to transition to trash & recycling tote system next year

Cortland council member Bill Carpenter (D-6th Ward) announced at Tuesday’s meeting that the city will transition to a tote system for trash and recycling starting Jan. 1 of next year,. Carpenter, a member of the city’s trash and recycling ad hoc advisory committee, said this decision will officially dismiss...

Comments / 0

Community Policy