Experts provide tips on tick safety at Rome forum

ROME, N.Y. – Disease experts gathered in Rome Tuesday morning for a forum on tick safety and Lyme disease prevention. Dr. Saravanan Thangamani of SUNY Upstate Medical University’s Thangamani Lab says one-third of ticks he...
Christina Hudson Kohler has been working at her family egg farm, Hudson Egg Farms, for the last eight years although the farm started long before that. The original farm was started by Christina’s great-grandfather and his four sons as Manorcrest farms located in Camillus. The current location in Elbridge was started in the late 1980s by Christina’s father, Lee, and his brothers, Peter and Earl. Christina’s cousin, Chris, has since become a partner and now the farm is run by Christina, Chris, Lee and Christina’s mother assists as an accountant and HR manager. Christina’s brother also helps out on the farm which operates on 500 acres of land.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Public Library and the Clayville Library Association have received $25,000 in bullet aid to support library functions and initiatives. The New Hartford library was awarded $15,000 and the Clayville library received $10,000. A certain amount of bullet aid is made available in...
LITTLE FALLS — A world-class deposit of rare and unusual Herkimer Diamond quartz crystals can be found a few miles outside the city of Little Falls. And while many area residents don’t know of its existence, Diamond Mountain Mining LTD, at 5037 State Route 167, Little Falls, is open for business and has already been drawing rockhounds - by reservation - from as far away as Colorado, Arizona and Canada to dig for the crystals.
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – If you’re looking for ways to beat the extreme heat this week, you’ll be pleased to know that there are several cooling centers available throughout Herkimer and Oneida Counties. Cooling centers are public facilities that are adequately air conditioned where anyone in...
Unfortunately, Travis is no longer with us. But his commitment to protecting his community will never be forgotten. He dedicated 20-years of his life volunteering for local fire departments. Travis served for Brookfield, North Brookfield, and most recently Leonardsville. Nothing ever stopped Travis from attending a call. He loved his...
UTICA, N.Y. – A City of Rome DPW worker located a suspicious item in the dirt parking area near the Lake Delta dam which is now being classified as a "Homemade Firework." The road was closed to traffic as deputies worked with members of the New York State Police Bomb Unit. The device was deemed safe by members of the unit.
OLD FORGE- A group of bears recently euthanized in the Western Adirondacks were displaying repeated behavior that posed a threat to general public safety, according to authorities. For the past several weeks, this group of bears, a sow and three juveniles, drew up a lot of attention after several documented...
FULTON — A new, full-service restaurant is coming to Fulton on South Second Street, across from Huhtamaki, as one of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced. “The restaurant, at 371 S. 2nd St., tentatively scheduled to open in fall 2023, will...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Youth workers with the Urban Delights Learning Farm had to postpone their first trip to the Downtown Farmers Market Tuesday after someone broke into the group’s van. Someone broke a window in the van and made off with the tent the group was going to...
The union representing New York prison guards have released information on two recent incidents at Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, including one that involved an attack on a CO. According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), a guard was punched in the face several...
After years of trolling the cold depths of Skaneateles Lake for big lake trout, Andrew Curtin, of Lafayette, and his cousin, Bradley Hill, of Tully, finally hooked the big one they’d been searching for. The two cousins recently were trolling on the southwest side of the lake in a...
UTICA, N.Y. -- "This is love right here, and there's more on the way," said Kimberly Crooms, leaning on a shovel, in unforgiving heat, in New Forest Cemetery in Utica Tuesday afternoon. Few things say love more than digging into the earth with a pick in 80-degree heat and under...
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released information on the suspicious device that was found on Golf Course Rd on the morning of Thursday, July 21st. According to members of the Oneida County bomb unit, a “Homemade Firework” was found by City of Rome...
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, July 20th, Big Jays Pizzeria in Marcy closed 2 hours early due to the extreme heat, and employees say at one point the kitchen reached 105 degrees making working conditions unbearable. “It’s not usually always about the money man its about taking care...
ROME — Eight members of the Rome Police Department were promoted Thursday morning — including new captains and new detectives — at a ceremony at City Hall. The outdoor ceremony was attended by family, friends and loved ones of the officers, as well as many city officials. Uniformed members of the city’s police and fire departments were also in attendance.
ROME — Maj. Scott Corbett, a former Rome resident, likes to return to the area to visit family and friends. Over the past week and half, Corbett made another return trip for a different reason — as an instructor for the Navy pilots of Training Air Wing One.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A plane that looks an awful lot like Air Force One paid a visit to Syracuse on Friday. The Air Force C-32, the military’s version of the Boeing 757 passenger jet, flew out of Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C., Friday morning and headed straight for Syracuse during an apparent training flight.
Mattydale, N.Y. — A guy walks up to the counter of a new diner in Mattydale to pay for his breakfast. He had just tossed down a four-egg western omelet, home fries, toast and coffee. “That’ll be $5,” says Don Beaudry, the 58-year-old owner of Hungers for Hope diner....
Cortland council member Bill Carpenter (D-6th Ward) announced at Tuesday’s meeting that the city will transition to a tote system for trash and recycling starting Jan. 1 of next year,. Carpenter, a member of the city’s trash and recycling ad hoc advisory committee, said this decision will officially dismiss...
For years the family of Frank Channing Soule, one of the most prominent Syracuse businesspeople of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, found rest and relaxation at Vanderkamp, his 850-acre estate near Cleveland on the north shore Oneida Lake. And now, thanks to a Syracuse real estate development company,...
