ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

Man and dog killed, 7-year-old boy injured in 2 separate pedestrian crashes on Outer Banks

By Kari Pugh The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1ny7_0glC8nMu00

A 24-year-old Boston man and his dog died Sunday afternoon when the driver of a pickup lost control and struck them both on N.C. 12 on Hatteras Island.

It happened at 3:42 p.m. in Avon when James Michael Beard of McGregor, Texas, veered off the right side of the road in his 2005 GMC Sierra and hit Thomas Christos Koconis and his dog as they walked eastbound on the shoulder of the road, a state highway patrol spokesperson said.

Koconis was airlifted to the Outer Banks Hospital, stabilized and flown by helicopter to Norfolk General Hospital, where he died shortly after arrival, highway patrol said. His dog died at the scene.

Beard, 64, was not injured. No charges have been filed but the investigation continues, the spokesperson said.

On Saturday, a 7-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was hit by a car, also on N.C. 12, near the Haulover Day Use Area parking lot, the spokesperson said.

The boy and his family, visiting the Outer Banks from Atwater, Ohio, were leaving the beach about 11:25 a.m. during a thunderstorm when the boy attempted to run across the highway and was struck by a Ford SUV driven by Constance Williams from Pearland, Texas, highway patrol said.

The boy was flown by helicopter to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk with serious injuries, but his condition was unknown Tuesday.

N.C. 12 is the only main road on Hatteras Island, which saw record visitation last year.

Kari Pugh, kari.pugh@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, VA
City
Pearland, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Texas Accidents
City
New Boston, TX
State
Ohio State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Accidents
City
Mcgregor, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#N C 12#Gmc Sierra#The Outer Banks Hospital#Norfolk General Hospital#Ford#The Children S Hospital
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy