Vance County, NC

Teen charged with murder in Vance County shooting

WRAL News
 3 days ago
Henderson, N.C. — A teenager was taken into custody and charged with murder after a man was shot and killed on Sunday in Vance County. Vance County investigators said on Sunday at...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

