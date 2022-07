BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A businessman from Boca Raton is on the mend after being seriously injured by a car that plowed through his home. In the afternoon of July 11, investigators said a 67-year-old man at the wheel of an Audi A5 lost control around a curve and crashed into the home on Tavernier Drive. Investigators said the driver was going 60 miles-per-hour in a 30 mph zone.

