The Lakers-Kyrie Irving rumors are still in full swing as Los Angeles is still searching for a way to acquire the 30-year-old from Brooklyn. However, the Nets have made it widely known that they are unwilling to take on Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract which sits at $47.1 million for this season. If any such deal is to be made, the Nets have stressed that a third team needs to be involved to take on Westbrook.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO