Ohio Supreme Court rejects congressional map again

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court rejected a second redistricting map Tuesday, saying it violated the partisan gerrymandering prohibitions contained in the Ohio Constitution.

In a 4-3 decision Tuesday, the Court majority ruled that the map did “not comply with Article XIX, Section 1(C)(3)(a) of the Ohio Constitution and [was] declared invalid.” The map was deemed to have unconstitutionally favored the Republican Party.

The map created 10 safe Republican seats and five Democratic seats, the Associated Press reports.

In the decision, the Court required the General Assembly to pass a new map that is in line with the Ohio Constitution within 30 days.

New maps will be put in place for the 2024 congressional election, according to Court News Ohio.

In 2015, voters approved a whole new process that involves a seven-person, bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission. They’re responsible for drawing the lines.

The commission is made up of the governor, Secretary of State, Auditor of State and a Democrat and Republican from both the Ohio House and Senate.

Currently, Republicans have a 5-2 majority on the commission.

Ohio’s Redistricting Commission had to redraw Ohio House and Senate maps with the latest census data.

In May, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that a set of Ohio House and Senate district maps previously ruled unconstitutional remain invalid, causing the Ohio House and Senate candidates to not appear on the May 3 primary election ballot. Instead, they will be part of a second primary election on Aug. 2 under an unconstitutional Statehouse map.

