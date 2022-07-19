ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investor purchases of single-family homes contribute to rising rental listings in Spring

By Rachel Carlton
At least five major investors and their subsidiaries own thousands of Harris County homes. Nearly one-fifth of those homes are in Spring- and Klein-area ZIP codes. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) After Hurricane Harvey flooded her Champion Forest home in 2017, Dominique Tillis and her husband decided to sell it...

Community Impact Houston

Katy sees higher home prices in seller’s market

As the housing market in Katy sees rising home prices and interest rates on mortgages, investment firms have also—in the last two years—increasingly been buying land and properties to rent instead of sell, according to property data from the Harris County Appraisal District. (Asia Armour/Community Impact Newspaper) Katy’s...
KATY, TX
luxury-houses.net

A 30,000 SF Living Spaces Mega Mansion with Elegance and Timeless Architectural Detail in The Woodlands on The Market for $15,000,000

The Mansion in The Woodlands, a classic French European style estate filled with elegance and timeless architectural detail and over 4+ acres of majestic grounds is now available for sale. This home located at 88 W Grand Regency Cir, The Woodlands, Texas offers 10 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms with over 30,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Diane Kink (Phone: 281-364-4828) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Three Houston-area ZIP codes ranked among hottest in country for real estate

Three Greater Houston ZIP codes are among the hottest for real estate in the country, according to a recent analysis by Opendoor. Opendoor examined MLS data in areas where it has brokerages to determine where the most homes went under contract within 90 days during the first half of the year. It found the ZIP codes 77494 and 77493 in Katy and 77433 in Cypress were three of the top 10 areas in the country for housing transactions. It was Cypress’ first appearance in the list’s top 10.
CYPRESS, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

New listings lose steam as Houston real estate market cools

The volume of new listings in Greater Houston lost traction last week compared to the same week in 2021, as the housing market continues to cool down throughout the metro. According to the latest weekly activity snapshot from the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR), Realtors entered 3,249 properties into the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Week 28, down 8.7% year over year.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Median home values The Woodlands area ZIP codes increased by up to 41% from June 2021 to June 2022

See how The Woodlands' real estate market has changed over the last year. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 46 homes sold for $1 million or higher in June 2022 as of information available July 1. In comparison, 11 homes under $200,000 were sold in June in the same ZIP codes. The highest number of homes sold in June were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 57 homes sold in that price range in 77386, the same as the previous month. A total of 173 homes sold in that price range across all seven ZIP codes. The next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 33 homes sold, a trend consistent with previous months. The greatest increase in median home price from June 2021 to June 2022 was in the 77389 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 41.58% from $392,000 to $555,000.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Ranks No. 1 for the Richest City in America for 2022

Broke as a joke? If you’re moving to South Carolina soon, your pockets just might thank you! South Carolina has been named in the top 10 cheapest states to live in for 2022. States throughout the country have various costs of living, but some are just outright ridiculous. With thousands in rent, million-dollar homes, and high gas it can get crazy. Maybe the best option would be to move to a much better state where it’s more affordable to live.
TRAVEL
realtynewsreport.com

538 Homes Planned for New Community

CROSBY, Texas – (Realty News Report) — Windy Hill Development of Houston is developing a 138-acre community called Indian Springs that will bring 538 new homes to Crosby on the northeast side of Houston,. Trez Capital financed $15.3 million to Windy Hill Development for the completion of 300...
CROSBY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Envy Wine Room in Spring to reopen Sept. 1 following February fire

Envy Wine Room offers an extensive wine selection with a team of on-site sommeliers who can walk patrons through wine and food pairings. (Courtesy Envy Wine Room) Following months of closure due to a fire Feb. 22, Envy Wine Room will celebrate its grand reopening in Old Town Spring on Sept. 1. Located at 126 Midway St., Spring, Envy Wine Room offers an extensive wine selection with a team of on-site sommeliers who can walk patrons through wine and food pairings. The business also features the Why Not Envy Me? boutique and gift shop, where customers can sip and shop. According to owners Brad and Effie Stees, the business will offer wine, food and boutique specials throughout September in celebration of its grand reopening. 281-528-9868. www.envywineroom.com.
SPRING, TX
KSAT 12

6 indoor water parks you can visit in Texas to beat the heat

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas heat doesn’t appear to be going anywhere with more forecasted 100-degree days in our future. Luckily, Texas has several indoor water parks where you can escape the scorching sun. There are tons of lakes and rivers you can visit in our area but...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe, Montgomery juggle lot size, affordability demands

The city of Conroe voted to increase its minimum lot size from 4,400 square feet to 5,000 square feet May 26. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The city of Conroe voted to increase its minimum lot size from 4,400 square feet to 5,000 square feet May 26, a move representatives of the development community said is likely to raise the cost of buying a home in the city.
CONROE, TX
