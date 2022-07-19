Adams County Fair Results

(Greenfield, Iowa) – Today (Friday, July 22) is “Senior Citizen Day” at the Adair County Fair, in Greenfield. Here’s a list of the activities for today:. 7:00 am – ’till gone Donuts/rolls provided by Farm Bureau Financial Services, Connie Hohertz – Courtyard. 8:30...
(Avoca, Iowa) – The Pottawattamie County Fair continues its run through Sunday, in Avoca. On the schedule for today, is:. Then join fair organizers this evening at 8-p.m. for the FREE Grandstand Event, featuring music from the Mighty Mayhem Band. There will be “good eats and cold drinks” located near the grand stand area!
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Fair has activities packed into their schedule for today. Here’s a rundown of the schedule:. 8:00-a.m.: 4-H/FFA Swine Show – Livestock Pavilion. Morning: Cookies & drinks from Farm Credit Services (for exhibitors) 9:00-a.m. to 9:00-p.m. – 4-H Exhibit Building Open...
(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Fair is taking center stage in Red Oak throughout the week. Fair festivities began Saturday with the horse show and have carried on throughout the week. The Bill Riley Talent Show took place on Sunday, and the livestock portion of the fair started on...
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Cass County businesses and organizations are coming together to address hunger and improve nutrition by growing food. This spring, through a Growing Together grant from Iowa State Extension, Cass County Master Gardeners and Grow Another Row provided free food plants to people visiting food pantries and Grow Another Row stands. When the Atlantic Hy-Vee Lawn and Garden Center closed for the season in July, the store donated additional food plants and herbs to the project. The Atlantic Lions Club also received a grant this spring from the Cass County Community Foundation to expand and enhance the community garden at Mollett Park in Atlantic, adding garden space and installing edible landscape plants.
DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today (Friday) announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state’s support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington and Woodbine, and re-designated Appanoose County/Vermillion Township, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor. The department also designated new Iowa Cultural & Entertainment Districts in Iowa City, McGregor and Winterset.
MURRAY, Iowa — A lemonade stand in a Clarke County town is bringing in a lot of cash — all thanks to two young girls who want a better experience at their little league fields. Young players in Murray are playing ball at a brand new baseball complex.
A new business is getting close to opening their doors in Guthrie County. Guthrie County Quality Meats will be located in Guthrie Center and it will be a US Department of Agriculture inspected meat locker. Owner Grant Sheeder says they will also have a retail space to offer local products that go with meat along with custom work.
State Auditor, Rob Sand, is making several stops in western Iowa tomorrow (Thursday) as he travels the state on his annual Townhall Tour. Sand begins the day in Mills County in Glenwood with visits to Montgomery and Pottawattamie Counties before heading to Missouri Valley City Park in Harrison County. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sand will speak with constituents about his office’s work and showcase areas where they have saved Iowa taxpayers money by rooting out misuse of public funds and implementing the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. The Townhall Tour takes Sand next to Harlan in Shelby County, where he will give a similar presentation from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Potters Park. Sand is in Audubon at Albert the Bull Park from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and finishes the day in Atlantic at Atlantic City Park from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Each town hall is open for the public to attend.
The planned sale of an Iowa nursing home chain is in doubt again as the owner moves to close three of the 10 facilities and the federal government seeks payment of $2.1 million owed to taxpayers. The sale involves eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities owned by QHC...
(UNDATED) — While the cost of gasoline remains high in general, prices are continuing to drop. According to Triple-A, Iowa’s average price for regular-unleaded today (Friday) is four dollars, 16 cents a gallon — that’s 13 cents cheaper than it was a week ago. The national average is at four-41 a gallon. The cheapest gas on average in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-89 a gallon. The most expensive average gas price is in Adams County at four-54 a gallon.
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Two women were arrested in Red Oak at around 11:15-p.m., Wednesday, following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of N. Broadway Street. Red Oak Police report the vehicle was pulled-over by Officers, for failure to stop at a traffic light. The driver, 19-year-old Savanna Ann Schenck, of Shenandoah, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. A passenger, 19-year-old Phoebe Rachelle Faye Johnson, also from Shenandoah, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued reports on several arrests between July 7th and the 19th. At around 12:30-a.m. on July 7th, Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on an un-plated GMC pickup, in the area of 220th and Vine Avenue, in Montgomery County. The vehicle fled from Deputies, with the pursuit traveling south into Villisca, before heading east into Adams County. The truck eventually turned south into Taylor County, where it entered a farm field and became stuck.
(Des Moines) -- Hamburg officials violated state code by not adequately responding to a citizen's request for public records. That's the ruling from the Iowa Public Information Board. By unanimous vote Thursday afternoon, the IPIB accepted a formal complaint filed by Hamburg resident Kevin Johnson alleging the city violated a section in the Iowa Code. Chapter 22 of the code states "a government body shall not prevent the examination or copying of a public record by contracting with a nongovernmental body to perform any of its duties or functions." IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson says Kevin Johnson filed the complaint June 6, almost a month after he made a formal request to the city to inspect or obtain copies of public records regarding federal grant funding from March, 2019 to the present.
(Glenwood, Iowa) – A man from Nebraska was injured during a motorcycle accident Saturday evening, in Mills County. Sheriff’s officials say 48-year-old Bennette Roberts, of Omaha, was riding a 2020 motorcycle eastbound on Highway 34 near 180th Street, when for reasons unknown, the cycle drifted into the median and hit an embankment for a median turnaround. When the cycle went airborn, Roberts was ejected. The accident happened a little before 6-p.m., Friday.
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Glenwood Police Department reports two people were arrested Tuesday:. 32-year-old Jessica Ethen, of Omaha, was arrested on a Mills County Warrant for Harassment 3rd offense, bond set at $300 cash only. 46-year-old Daniel Shipley, of Glenwood, was arrested for Theft 5th. degree, bond set at...
(Randolph) A Randolph woman suffered serious injuries in a Fremont County accident Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the single vehicle accident east of Randolph on 370th Street at 9:54 a.m. 58-year-old Teresa Elliot was flown by medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital with unknown injuries. Her 1988 Chevrolet Celebrity was southbound in the 1400 block of 370th Ave when the vehicle drove onto the west ditch. The driver over corrected and left the roadway to the left. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels in a cornfield.
(Stuart, Iowa) – Officials with the Stuart Police Department report their K9 “Ally” has received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ally’s vest was sponsored by Lauren Brandt of Marion, IA and embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett, Wednesday, issued a reminder to persons who operate ATV’s and UTV’s…. The Mayor, during the Atlantic City Council meeting, also encouraged property owners to take care of weeds on those properties. She reminded residents and property owners also, that they...
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman from Nebraska was arrested Thursday afternoon, at the Pott. County Jail. Authorities say 50-year-old Janelle Marie Young, of Omaha, was taken into custody for Possession of Contraband in-or-on the grounds of the Correctional Facility. Her bond was set at $5,000. 24-year-old Christopher Logan Meadows was arrested on the same charge.
