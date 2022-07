SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Fort Bend ISD will close one of its schools for the upcoming school year due to the discovery of what the district calls “non-airborne mold.”. The district announced this week that Barrington Place Elementary School will be closed for the whole 2022-23 school year, and students that go to that school will have to go to different campuses during that time.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO