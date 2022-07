As drivers exit Interstate 91 headed for Downtown Northampton, it is nearly impossible to miss the abundance of new cannabis dispensaries that now sprinkle the city center. Walking along the vibrant Main Street and surrounding side roads, a shopper can visit any of seven pot shops within blocks of each other. Don’t like the options at one dispensary? Worry not — another is now open a few doors down.

