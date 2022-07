NORRISTOWN — A Delaware County man is facing time behind bars in Montgomery County after he admitted to having indecent contact with an underage girl in Lansdale. Patrick Michael Connelly, 47, of the 300 block of South Church Street, Clifton Heights, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court this week to 9 to 23 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13, corruption of a minor and unlawful contact or communication with a minor in connection with incidents that occurred in Lansdale in 2017.

