Clayton County, GA

Woman dies after being falsely imprisoned, shot in Clayton County; suspect still on the run

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Kevin Nicholas Barge is identified by police as the suspect. (via WSB-TV)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Clayton County police say a woman who was being held against her will was found tied up and shot to death at a home in College Park.

Police said they were called to reports of a person shot on the 5500 block of Riverdale Road in College Park early in the morning on July 5. Police found a woman with her hands and feet tied together in a bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers also found a second victim who had been able to escape and run to a neighbor’s home to call police.

The suspect was gone before police got to the home.

Police identified him Tuesday afternoon as as Kevin Nicholas Barge, 44. They said he is wanted on multiple charges including aggravated assault with the intent to murder/rape/rob, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, kidnapping, theft by taking, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Police have issued a “be on the lookout” for Barge.

Police said the woman, who has not been identified, died of her injuries on July 17. The other victim has not been identified. It’s unclear if the victims lived at the home where they were held against their will.

It’s unclear if Barge knew his victims or why he was in the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3500.


County
Crime & Safety
City
Crime & Safety
Local

